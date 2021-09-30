UPDATED: Mass vaccination clinic at former Gander Mountain store to reopen Oct. 7

The Community Vaccination Clinic at the former Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills Shopping Center will open Thursday, Oct. 7 for both COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots.
The clinic, located at 14011 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge, will have appointments from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, according to a Virginia Department of Health news release issued Thursday morning.
Individuals who also need to receive their first or second dose, and those who are immunosuppressed and need a third dose, may receive them at no cost at both the CVC at the former Gander Mountain store or at the Prince William Health District's vaccination clinic at the Manassas Mall.
To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Help is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages, the news release said.
People who make appointments for shots are asked to bring their vaccination card or vaccine record via QR code to their appointments. Those who need a copy of their vaccine record can retrieve one at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov.
People are also asked to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to their appointment time, as people will not be allowed into the vaccination sites early to receive their shots, the release said.
The Manassas Mall vaccine clinic opened on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. every week for first and second vaccine doses beginning Monday, Sept. 13.
The Prince William Health District's mobile vaccination clinic is also offering first, second, third and booster shots at various locations each week. Today, Thursday, Sept. 30, the mobile clinic will be operating at:
- The 7-Eleven store, 9166 Mathis Ave., Manassas, from noon to 2:30 p.m.
- The Manassas Mobile Home Park, 9011 Centreville Road in Manassas, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Prince William County supervisors authorized the County Executive Chris Martino to begin renting out the former Gander Mountain store at Potomac Mills and the former store space at Manassas Mall on a month-to-month basis beginning in September.
The county is renting the 79,000-square-foot former Gander Mountain store space for $25,000 a month and the 14,500 square foot Manassas Mall space for $4,000 a month, according to county documents.
Both spaces were previously used by the Prince William Health District as COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics from February until the end of June. More than 155,000 vaccine doses were given at the Gander Mountain site and more than 20,000 vaccines doses were given at Manassas Mall during that time.
COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of COVID-19 and its potentially severe complications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that all eligible people over the age of 12 get a COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 12,000 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19, and more than 34,000 have been hospitalized.
Since January, the vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia have been in unvaccinated people, according to state health officials.
