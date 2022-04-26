UPDATED: A man found dead off Purcell Road Tuesday afternoon was found near a well -- not inside it -- as was initially reported by police.
Officers were called to the home, located in the 12300 block of Purcell Road, at about 1:58 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, by a family member of the deceased man.
The person reported that the man was found "partially in the well." When police arrived, however, they determined the body was not inside the well but laying "partially inside a shallow hole" adjacent to the well, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Circumstances of the death are still being investigated, but no foul play is apparent at this time, Beard said.
