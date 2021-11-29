UPDATED: Manassas woman held without bond in domestic shooting that critically injured a 49-year-old man

Prince William County police have identified the 56-year-old woman charged in connection with a shooting that sent a 49-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries over the weekend.
Lisa Gaye Myers, 56, of the 13500 block of Bradford Lane, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 27, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the shooting, which occurred during an argument inside the home, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Myers is being held without bond at the Prince William - Manassas Adult Detention Center, Carr said in a Monday news release.
The victim, who has not been identified, remained in the hospital in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon. He lived in the home with Myers, but police have not yet released the relationship between Myers and the victim.
Officers were first called to the home, located off Hoadly Road in the Prince William County area of Manassas, at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. The police investigation determined that the shooting occurred inside the home, while Myers and the victim were arguing, the release said.
Myers allegedly went into a bedroom where she retrieved a firearm and shot the victim. She then immediately contacted emergency services to report the shooting and was taken into custody without incident when police arrived, Carr said in a news release.
Sunday, Nov. 28: Man shot, woman arrested in Manassas-area domestic dispute
Details are still limited, but a woman has been arrested and a man with whom she lived remained in critical condition Sunday following a shooting at their Manassas-area residence early Saturday evening, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the home, located in the 13500 block of Bradford Lane, at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, when the shooting was reported to police. Bradford Lane is a residential street off Hoadly Road in the Prince William County area of Manassas.
The 911 call indicated the shooting came amid a domestic dispute. The adult male victim lived in the home with the woman who was arrested in connection with firing the gun. The victim remained in critical condition on Sunday, and the woman had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Police had not released the woman’s name, nor the charges filed against her, as of Sunday afternoon, however. Beard said police would wait until Monday to release that information along with a more complete report of the incident.
The nature of the relationship between the woman and the adult male shooting victim had also not been released by police as of Sunday afternoon.
“No further update is planned to be released until [Monday], when our office reopens, Beard said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.