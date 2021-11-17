UPDATED: Manassas woman charged with felony homicide in pedestrian crash that killed Manassas Park man, 74

A Manassas woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that killed a Manassas Park man Monday night was further charged Tuesday after a police investigation determined she prevented the victim from calling 911 by taking his phone and throwing it before she fled the area, according to police.
The new information led to additional charges against Keiry Beatriz Alvarez Contreras, 23, of Manassas.
Alvarez Contreras was charged Tuesday, Nov. 16, with felony homicide and preventing the summoning emergency services. She was initially arrested on Monday, Nov. 15, and charged with felony hit-and-run and no operator’s license, according to police.
Alvarez Contreras was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center as of Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Police investigators responded at 7:16 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 to the area of Centreville Road near Conner Drive in Manassas to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Centreville Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway, Carr said in an earlier news release.
The driver of the Sonata, later identified as Alvarez Contreras, continued driving off the roadway and onto the median before fleeing the area, police said.
The pedestrian, identified as Jose Pastor Manzanares, 74, of Manassas Park, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Tuesday, Nov. 16: Driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that kills Manassas Park man, 74
