UPDATED: The adult male victim of a shooting in a Manassas apartment complex Tuesday afternoon has died, according to police.
The City of Manassas Police Department is releasing few details about the incident, except to say that officers responded to the Barrington Park apartment complex at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Officer Sarah Maroney, police spokeswoman.
The shooting occurred in the 10000 block of Leighton Place in the Barrington Park apartments, which are located off Dumfries Road just west of its intersection with Hastings Drive.
One suspect is in custody, and charges are pending, Maroney said in a news release.
The incident appears to be isolated and not random. The investigation is on-going, Maroney said.
Original post: The City of Manassas police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off Dumfries Road that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers arrived the area of Leighton Place, located in the Barrington Park apartments, at about 12:30 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting.
One victim was transported to a local area hospital, said Officer Sarah Maroney, police spokesperson.
Police have also detained one person in connection with the shooting, but did not give additional information.
At this time, the incident does not appear random. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available, Maroney said in a news release.
Correction: This article has been updated to note that the apartment complex is off of Dumfries Road, not Sudley Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.