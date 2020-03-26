UPDATED: Manassas Park police have reopened the Kent Village shopping center after a suspected explosive device was rendered safe by the a Department of Defense unit based in Quantico, according to Manassas Park police.
The ordinance disposal unit took possession of the device, according to a Manassas Park police Facebook post.
Original story: Police have evacuated the Kent Village Square shopping center in Manassas Park due to what police say could be a live grenade inside a vehicle parked near the shopping center.
Units arrived at 118 Kent Village Drive and “discovered what is believed to be a live grenade contained inside of a vehicle,” according to a Manassas Park police Facebook post.
Units from Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Virginia State Police have been contacted, and bomb technicians are responding, the post said.
Kent Village Square and a portion of the 200 block of Kent Drive is shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, the post said.
“The shopping center and surrounding areas have been evacuated as a precaution and there is no immediate threat to citizens at this time,” the post said.
This is a developing story. Stay with princewilliamtimes.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.