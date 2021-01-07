A 21-year-old Manassas man who shot four of his family members, killing one of them, died late Wednesday after he turned his gun on himself after fatally shooting a fifth person in Fauquier County, according to reports from Prince William and Fauquier police.
Asa Ellington Mitchell, 21, fled his home in the 10000 block of Ellis Road in Manassas after shooting four family members: a 55-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy.
Eric Mark Mitchell, 55, died at the scene, and the others were transported to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds but are expected to survive, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department, said in a Thursday morning press release.
Prince William police responded to the Mitchells’ Manassas-area home at about 6:04 p.m., where they found the four victims. Arriving officers tended to the victims and determined the shooter, later identified as Asa Mitchell, fled the scene in a family member’s vehicle, Perok said in the release.
At about 7:30 p.m., Fauquier County officials responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 8700 block of Maidstone Road. Deputies arrived and located two vehicles close to the railroad tracks along with a man who had been fatally shot, according to Sgt. Steve Lewis, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies soon connected the crash and the deceased man, who police have not yet identified, to the Prince William County shootings and launched a manhunt for the shooter.
A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down Mitchell several hundred feet from his empty vehicle. Deputies found him conscious but suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Lewis said.
“Units engaged with [Mitchell]; he was conscious when they encountered him,” Lewis said Thursday. “When they went and got closer to him, they were able to secure the weapon and administer CPR, but ultimately he succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Fauquier Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Virginia State Police, Prince William police and the Department of Homeland Security Aviation Unit in their search, Lewis said in the release.
The investigation continues as Prince William County detectives work to determine what led up to the initial shooting at the home on Ellis Drive in Manassas, officials said.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
Original story: A 55-year-old man is dead and three others – including a teenage boy -- were seriously injured Wednesday night in a domestic shooting that occurred in a home outside Manassas. A 21-year-old man is in custody after he fled the scene but crashed his vehicle in Fauquier County, according to Prince William police.
Officers responded to a home in the 10000 block of Ellis Road in Manassas at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to investigate the shooting.
When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the victims, two adult women and a male teen juvenile, were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. All victims are family members, Perok said in a news release.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers arriving at the home. The vehicle was located in the Delaplane area of Fauquier County after reportedly crashing and becoming inoperative, Perok said.
The suspect, identified as a 21-year-old man, was eventually located by Fauquier County Sheriff deputies. Prince William County homicide detectives are working with Fauquier County law-enforcement officials to continue the investigation, Perok said.
