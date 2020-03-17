UPDATED: Schools in the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park are joining Prince William schools in providing free to-go meals to children and special needs individuals up through age 21 during the four weeks school will be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools in all three local school divisions are closed to students until Tuesday, April 14, which was to be the day students were to return from spring break.
To ensure students and children who rely on schools for meals have access to nutritious food during the closure, the school divisions are arranging for to-go packaged meals to be handed out each weekday, or on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Manassas Park, at 21 schools around the area.
In Prince William County, locations were selected based on the number and location of children who receive free- and reduced-price breakfasts, lunches and dinners at school.
Also, the general location of the school sites were considered, said Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.
The meals are open, however, to any child under the age of 18 and any special needs individuals under the age of 22. Children and individuals do not need to be enrolled in public schools or qualify for free or reduced meals to receive meals.
Also, students do not have to go to their own schools to pick up meals, as not all schools are pick-up sites.
The school divisions ask that children be present when meals are picked up.
In Prince William: Meals will be served from the front doors of the schools between 9 and 10 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays, starting Monday, the school division announced Friday.
Packaged breakfasts and lunches will be handed out together.
In the City of Manassas, meals will be handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays from selected schools. (See box)
In the City of Manassas Park, meals will be handed out on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Manassas Park Middle School.
Two packages of meals will be distributed on Tuesdays and three on Thursdays to limit the number of times parents need to pick up the meals, Manassas Park officials said on the school division website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.