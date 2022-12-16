UPDATE: A Manassas man was being held without bond Friday morning after a police investigation linked him to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl to whom he offered a ride Thursday morning in the area of Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway in the Prince William County area of Manassas.
After sharing a picture of the truck with the public -- which the victim took after the assault -- police found the suspect's truck later Thursday, Dec. 15 in a Manassas Park commuter lot, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Officers located the suspect's truck -- a maroon and tan Ford 350 pickup with a salt spreader in the bed -- after police shared a picture of the vehicle with news media outlets and on social media.
Further investigation led them to information about the man driving the truck at the time of the assault, which was reported to have occurred sometime before 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. The owner of the truck was not driving it at the time, Perok said in a news release.
Following the investigation, Sender Juventino Linares Rivera, 35, of Coverstone Drive in Manassas, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, abduction, carnal knowledge, attempted rape and attempted strangulation in connection with the incident.
Linares Rivera was being held without bond at the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center in connection with the incident, the release said.
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road in Manassas at 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 to investigate after the girl reported that her bike was stolen. Upon further questioning by police, the girl said the man had also sexually assaulted her, Perok said in an earlier news release.
The police investigation revealed the girl was riding her bike in the area of Hoadly Road and the Prince William Parkway when she stopped because of the weather and exhaustion.
At that point, a red truck occupied by only the suspect pulled up next to the girl and offered her a ride. The girl agreed, and the man loaded the bike in the bed of the truck before proceeding to drive away with the victim in the passenger seat. An earlier news release said the girl was 12. She is 13, Perok said in the Friday news release.
The man continued a short distance to where he then proceeded to sexually assault the victim in a nearby parking lot. After the assault, the victim exited the vehicle, and the suspect drove off with the girl’s bike still in the bed of the truck.
The girl managed to get a picture of the truck after she was released, which she shared with police, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.