UPDATED: Manassas man, 31, arrested after police standoff near Lake Jackson Drive

A Manassas man was being held without bond Wednesday in connection with a hourslong domestic incident off of Lake Jackson Road Tuesday that began when the man threatened to shoot a female family member and burn down their home, according to police.
Officers were called to the 8100 block of Hillcrest Drive in Manassas at about 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, after a 64-year-old woman reported that she was struck by a male family member who took her cell phone and was initially preventing her from leaving one room of the home.
At some point, the victim managed to leave the room and flee to another room, where she called police. Meanwhile, the male family member secured himself in another room and threatened to shoot the woman and burn the house.
When police arrived at the home, the man refused to leave his house. Several officers responded to the scene, some in tactical gear, as police worked to coax the man out of the home.
The incident forced the closure of Lake Jackson Drive between Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road for more than eight hours.
Eventually, the female victim was assisted out of the house by police. She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Later that afternoon, sometime around 5 p.m., the accused, identified as Eric Alan Geserick, 31, was taken into custody without further incident.
Geserick has been charged with abduction, threats to bomb, domestic assault & battery and preventing the summoning of law enforcement, Carr said in a news release.
Tuesday, July 13: An hourslong barricade incident that began just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning ended at about 5 p.m. with one arrest, according to Prince William County police.
Several police officers, including many in tactical gear, had been positioned outside a home in the 8100 block of Hillcrest Drive in response to a call for a domestic disturbance. The incident forced the closure of Lake Jackson Drive between Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road for several hours.
At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, Prince William police announced that an arrest had been made in the incident and that they were preparing to leave the area. The road had reopened by about an hour after the announcement, which was made via the police department's Twitter page.
No additional details were reported. The tweet said more information would be forthcoming.
Police initially responded to the home at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman, said earlier in the day.
The situation was contained to the residence and there was “no active threat to the community,” Perok said at about 1:30 p.m.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
