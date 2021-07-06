You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATED: Man inside a Woodbridge home seriously wounded by bullets shot from outside

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

A man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds Monday night when he was hit by bullets shot from outside a Woodbridge home that entered through the living room wall, according to Prince William County police.

Police were still searching for suspects Tuesday, July 6, in connection with the incident, which was reported to police at 10:11 p.m. on Monday, July 5, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.

Officers arrived at a home in the 2200 block of Princess Anne Court in Woodbridge and found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was inside a home when he was struck by bullets that traveled into the home through the living room wall, Carr said in a news release.

The home is located in a residential area near Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

The man was flown to an area hospital for treatment, the release said.

The suspects fled the area in a vehicle prior to police arriving. A Fairfax County police helicopter aided in the search for the suspects, who had not been located as of Thursday afternoon, the release said.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters