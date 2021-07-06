UPDATED: Man inside a Woodbridge home seriously wounded by bullets shot from outside

A man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds Monday night when he was hit by bullets shot from outside a Woodbridge home that entered through the living room wall, according to Prince William County police.
Police were still searching for suspects Tuesday, July 6, in connection with the incident, which was reported to police at 10:11 p.m. on Monday, July 5, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
Officers arrived at a home in the 2200 block of Princess Anne Court in Woodbridge and found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was inside a home when he was struck by bullets that traveled into the home through the living room wall, Carr said in a news release.
The home is located in a residential area near Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
The man was flown to an area hospital for treatment, the release said.
The suspects fled the area in a vehicle prior to police arriving. A Fairfax County police helicopter aided in the search for the suspects, who had not been located as of Thursday afternoon, the release said.
No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.
