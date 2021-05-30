UPDATED: Local COVID-19 numbers stay low, but county reports 2 more deaths

After ticking up the previous week, the local seven-day average of COVID-19 infections per capita declined over the past week to 3.3 per 100,000 residents, which is higher than counties to our north but below the statewide rate of 4.
Still, the county reported two more local COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, May 30 – those of one resident in their 20s and one in their 40s. The recent fatalities bring the total number of local residents in their 20s lost to COVID-19 to five and the total in their 40s to 24, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Last week, the VDH removed three deaths from Prince William County’s pandemic death toll, those of two residents in their 70s and one age 80 or older. The most recent fatalities and those adjustments bring the local health district’s overall death toll to 557.
Statewide, Virginia continues to report an average of 10 COVID-19 deaths a day and an average of 338 new cases a day. The number suggest that while COVID-19 vaccinations have greatly reduced the transmission of the virus in recent weeks, the pandemic is still not over.
In its latest weekly report, the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute notes that vaccinated people have only a .01% chance of contracting the virus, based on a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the U.S. has seen only 10,262 “breakthrough” infections in the new year out of more than 100 million vaccinated. About one in four of those were asymptomatic.
But that low chance of infection applies only to those who are vaccinated, the institute notes.
“Much of Virginia remains unvaccinated, and among these unvaccinated pockets, the outlook really hasn't changed,” the report notes. “Transmission rates are as high as they were in April, variants are now predominant, and restrictions are being relaxed.”
“For the unvaccinated population, it is as important as ever to follow public health precautions such as maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask,” the report adds.
The Memorial Day holiday, traditionally a time for social gatherings, coincides with further loosening of restrictions, which raises the risk of greater transmission.
“Despite important successes in recent weeks, over half of Virginians are not yet fully vaccinated and are still at risk for COVID infection. Until fully vaccinated, public health precautions remain necessary,” the report says.
Cases
Prince William County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, May 30, and is now reporting an average of 16 a day, down about 36% from the seven-day average of about 25 cases a day the previous week. The state reported 227 cases on Sunday and is now reporting an average of 338 per day. That’s about 27% lower than the seven-day average of 464 case the previous week.
Hospitalizations
There were 12 local hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past week, up from four the previous week. They included one of a resident in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and one age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Across the state, the number of people hospitalized as of Saturday, May 22, was 500l, down from 561 the previous week.
Rate of COVID-19 per capita
The rates of COVID-19 infections throughout Northern Virginia are now in the low range and vary from negative .8 cases per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to 9.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Fauquier County.
In most areas, the rates of infection per capita declined over the past week, except in Fauquier County, where the rate of infection per capita rose to 9.9 over the past week
Percent-positivity rate
Meanwhile, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up slightly from 2.8% last week to 3.2% this week. Both are below the 5% target understood to be an indication that there is enough testing being done to identify most cases of the disease.
Monday, May 24:COVID-19 cases tick up locally, county marks its 500th death
The local rate of COVID-19 infections per capita, while still low, crept up a bit over the past week – rising from 3 infections per 100,000 residents to 5.4. Also, the Prince William Health District has reported four additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to a new milestone: 500.
The latest local fatalities included three men and one woman. One was in their 30s, bringing the number of local residents lost to COVID-19 between the ages of 30 and 39 to 10. Across Virginia, 92 people in their 30s have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to VDH data.
The other recent local deaths included one person in their 50s, bringing the death toll in that age group to 59, and two people in their 70s. Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park have so far lost 141 people in their 70s to COVID-19, according to VDH.
All four of the recent victims were residents of Prince William County. The total local death toll is now 558, and includes 500 residents of Prince William County, 47 of the City of Manassas and 11 of Manassas Park.
Local cases
The Prince William Health District is now reporting an average of 25 cases a day, up from 18 last week, or an increase of about 41%. The rate of infection per capita, however, is still in the “low” range at 5.4 cases per capita. Anything below 10 cases per 100,000 residents is considered low.
Across the state, however, confirmed cases have declined to 464 per day, a drop of 34% since the prior week. This is 64% lower than the previous 2021 low and 61% below the summer highs of 2020, according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes the pandemic in Virginia.
Cases are declining or plateauing in all of Virginia's local health districts -- a first since the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute began reporting trajectories, the institute’s most recent report said.
The numbers suggest that the vaccinations and ongoing vigilance by Virginia residents have overcome the rise in more contagious variants, even though the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, now accounts for just more than 80% of the samples sequenced in Virginia, according to the UVA institute’s May 21 report.
All five “variants of concern” have been detected in Virginia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.K. variant is most prevalent in the region, but variants from Brazil, South Africa, California, New York and India have all been detected through genomic testing.
Hospitalizations
There were four local hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past week, those of one resident in their 30s, two in their 60s and one age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Across the state, the number of people hospitalized as of Saturday, May 22, was 561, down nearly 20% from the previous week. As of Monday, May 24, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 had fallen even further to 503, including 100 in Northern Virginia.
Rate of COVID-19 per capita
The rates of COVID-19 infections throughout Northern Virginia are now in the low range and vary from .8 cases per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to 7 cases per 100,000 residents in Stafford County.
In most areas, the rates of infection per capita declined over the past week, except in Prince William and Fauquier counties, both of which saw slight increases.
Percent-positivity rate
Meanwhile, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 3% last week to 2.8% this week. Both are below the 5% target understood to be an indication that there is enough testing being done to identify most cases of the disease.
ZIP Code data
Average daily cases declined or remained the same in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes last week, while rising in eight.
Average daily cases rose in eight ZIP Codes: 20112, 20136, 20181, 20187, 22025, 22026, 22134 and 22193.
Average daily cases remained the same in 10 ZIP Codes: 20109, 20111, 20119, 20137, 20143, 20155, 20169, 22172, 22125 and 22192.
Average cases were down in two local ZIP Codes: 20110 and 22191.
Thursday, May 20: Despite sharp decline in cases, county reports 7 more deaths
Prince William County’s rate of COVID-19 infections per capita and its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 fell over the past week to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic.
Still, the county reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week, including those of one resident in their 40s and two in their 50s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The most recent fatalities included six men and one woman. Three were in their 60s and one was in their 70s. All were residents of Prince William County, which has now lost 496 residents to the pandemic. Across the Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, the overall death toll is 554.
Despite the ongoing losses, COVID-19 metrics continue to improve both in the county and across the state.
In Virginia, average daily cases have dropped 28% over the last week to seven per 100,000, while the percent-positivity rate dipped to 3.2%, well below the targeted rate of 5%.
The Prince William Health District is averaging about 14 cases per day, down about two-thirds from last Saturday, May 8, according to VDH data. The county’s rate of infection per capita is now 3 per 100,000 residents – falling into the “lower case load” category for the first time in several months.
Meanwhile, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is 3%, which is also below the 5% target understood to be an indication there is enough testing being done to identify most cases of the disease.
At the peak of the pandemic in mid-January, the local health district was reporting an average of 499 cases a day.
There were six local hospitalizations for COVID-19 last week, including those of one resident in their 30s, one in their 40s and two in their 50s.
Across the state, 615 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of May 19, down about 26% from last week. Of those, 188 were in intensive care units and 98 were on ventilators, also down over the past week.
ZIP Code data
Average daily cases declined or remained the same in 19 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes last week, while rising in only one.
Average daily cases rose in ZIP Code 20187.
Average daily cases remained the same in nine ZIP Codes: 20119, 20137, 20143, 20169, 20181, 22025, 22125, 22134 and 22172.
Average cases were down in 11 local ZIP Codes: 20109, 20110, 20111, 20112, 20136, 20155, 22025, 22026, 22191, 22192 and 22193.
Tuesday, May 11: Prince William loses 3 more to COVID-19 as daily cases plummet
The deaths of three more Prince William County residents to COVID-19 were reported in recent days even as the number of cases reported daily has plummeted to fewer than 20.
Prince William County reported just 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 11, and 12 on Monday, May 10. That's the lowest number of daily cases reported since August 2020.
Meanwhile, however, the county has lost three more men to COVID-19. Two were in their 50s and one was age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has so far lost 317 men and 230 women since the start of the pandemic, according to VDH data.
The recent decline in daily cases has pushed the county's seven-day average rate of daily COVID-19 cases per capita to 9.7 cases per 100,000 residents. That's the lowest it's been since late July.
The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 5.2% on Tuesday, just above the 5% target, which is widely considered to be the level at which enough testing is being done to identify most cases of COVID-19.
Saturday, May 8: NOVA’s high vaccine acceptance rate will likely ward off a summer surge, county adds 3 more deaths
Northern Virginia, because of its relatively high COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rate, could be largely protected from a possible surge in COVID-19 cases this summer, according to the latest report from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
The UVA institute, which has been analyzing the pandemic in Virginia and predicting its future, notes that Northern Virginia, including Prince William County, will likely be better protected from a surge that could result if infections from faster-spreading variants of COVID-19 occur amid a climate of waning mitigation efforts – including mask-wearing and social distancing – and stalled vaccine uptake.
The institute now forecasts a worst-case scenario peak of 73 cases per 100,000 residents by Aug. 1. By comparison, during the mid-January peak of the pandemic in Virginia, the state saw 68 cases per 100,000 residents.
“Even under the worst-case scenario, the Northern region can expect to avoid another peak,” the latest weekly report states. “Conversely, several districts in Northwest [Virginia] could experience another surge if behavior relaxes as variants predominate.”
The state’s Northwest districts include some directly adjacent to Prince William County, including the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. A section of Culpeper County is included on a map of “hot spots” this week.
“Across the state, most health districts look like the Northwest districts,” the report continued. “However, Henrico, Chesterfield, Richmond, Chesapeake and Roanoke City join the Northern health districts in avoiding another surge even under the worst-case scenario.”
Estimates for vaccine acceptance rates vary from a low of 41% in the state’s Eastern Region to 87% in the Northern Region. The results were derived from a phone survey conducted by the Virginia Department of Health and surveys conducted via Facebook.
Local cases, vaccinations
Cases in Virginia continued to decline this past week with the current per capita rate of infection at 9.3 cases per 100,000 residents, far below the January peak.
Prince William County’s rate of COVID-19 cases per capita ticked up slightly in the past week, from 11.1 to 11.5 per 100,000, and its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 5.6%.
The seven-day average for new daily cases reported across Virginia was 794 on Saturday, May 8, down about 23% from last week’s 1,032 cases.
Locally, the seven-day average of daily cases is 54, up from 52.1 last week. Cases had been on a steady decline in the county since about April 18, when they reached a high of about 116 cases per day -- a spring surge that has since receded. Average daily cases hit a high of 499 on Jan. 20, 2021, according to the VDH.
About 43.7% of Prince William County’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine, up from 42% last week. About 31.7% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, according to VDH data.
Northern Virginia is projected to achieve “community immunity” by late June – the earliest of any region in the commonwealth – again because of relatively strong demand for the vaccine, the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute said in its April 30 report.
Local deaths
Prince William County reported three more COVID-19 deaths over the past week, including those of one woman and two men, one of whom was in their 60s and two of whom were in their 70s.
Local hospitalizations
There were 14 local hospitalizations reported in the past week, up from 12 the week before. One young person between the ages of 10 and 19 was hospitalized along with two residents in their 30s; four in their 40s; one in their 50s; one in their 60s; four in their 70s; and one age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
The number of people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Saturday, May 8, dipped to 799, down about 10% from the 885 hospitalized last Saturday, May 1.
Of those hospitalized, 203 were in intensive care units, down from 224 last week. There were 116 on ventilators, down from 128 last week. About 77% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, while 29% of the state's ventilators are in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Percent-positivity rate
The statewide percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 4.5% this week, down from 4.7% last week. Prince William’s 5.6% rate was third in the Northern Virginia region, behind the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, which had a rate of 6.5% on Saturday, and the Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 8.1%.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents
The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita ticked up to 11.5 per 100,000 residents, up from 11.1 last week. Spotsylvania County, which is in the Rappahannock Health District, is reporting the highest rate of infection per capita in Northern Virginia, with 18 per 100,000 residents, down from 18.2 last week.
Any rate of infection above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," while case rates between 10 and 20 are considered "high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of -3.4 per 100,000 residents in the City of Manassas, which had 20 cases removed from its tally on May 5, to a high of 18 per 100,000 residents in Spotsylvania County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 9.3, down from 12.1 last week.
ZIP Code data
Average daily cases declined or remained the same in 18 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes last week, while rising in only two.
Average daily cases rose in ZIP Codes 20109 and 22026.
Average daily cases remained the same in nine ZIP Codes: 20110, 20119, 20137, 20143, 20155, 20181, 22025, 22125 and 22134.
Average cases were down in nine local ZIP Codes: 20111, 20112, 20136, 20169, 20187, 22172, 22191, 22192 and 22193.
Sunday, May 2: Prince William's percent-positivity rate declines to 5.6%, county reports 3 more deaths
Prince William County’s rate of COVID-19 cases per capita and its percent-positivity rate declined again over the past week, with the latter falling below 6% -- to 5.6% -- for the first time since late October.
About 42% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and Northern Virginia is now projected to achieve “community immunity” by late June – the earliest in the commonwealth – because of strong demand, according to the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
The bad news is that the county continues to lose residents to COVID-19, with three new deaths reported since Thursday, including that of a man in his 20s. The deaths of two other Prince William County men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s, were also reported in the last few days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The county has now lost a total of four residents in their 20s; 23 Virginians in their 20s have died across the state since the pandemic began.
This week’s decline in cases marks a pivot from recent weeks, when COVID-19 cases in Prince William County were either in “slow growth” or stuck in a plateau, as Virginia raced to get as many people vaccinated as possible before more contagious variants of COVID-19 took hold.
The B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, now accounts for about 60% of the state’s new cases, but the vaccines appear to be working against the spread, the institute said in its most recent weekly report.
“With pandemic fatigue, variants could push us back into crisis mode. For the past several weeks it has been unclear which side was ahead,” the report said. “This week, at least, it looks like our continued vigilance is giving vaccines an edge.”
Uncertainty remains
Despite this, vaccines still need residents’ help to win the race against COVID-19 and its variants, and demand for the vaccine appears to be slowing in some parts of the state.
“Even with just 44% of Virginians vaccinated, and eligibility open to every Virginian age 16 and over, we are beginning to see appointments unfilled, and doses left on shelves,” the report states. “Like the race against variants, terms like vaccine hesitancy mask a simple truth: We can only win this race if we choose to. Vaccines do not work unless people take them.”
“Herd immunity” is “community immunity”
Although data on vaccine hesitancy is still sparse, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute has developed regional estimates using currently available sources of information, which shows regional variation in vaccine acceptance.
If this persists, it will have an impact on “community immunity,” a synonym for herd immunity, that suggests herd immunity will be achieved on the regional level.
According to the analysis, Northern Virginia could reach community immunity in June or July, while other regions may not reach it at all this year.
“The VDH and its partners are working on getting the vaccine to more communities, including accelerating outreach efforts and mobile clinics. Ultimately, however, vaccines can only win this race if we choose to take them. Virginia's health is in our hands,” the weekly report notes.
Local cases
The seven-day average for new daily cases reported across Virginia was 1,032 on Saturday, May 1, down nearly 15% from the seven-day daily average of 1,214 on Saturday, April 24.
That's below the mid-March seven-day daily average of 1,291 cases, the previous post-holiday low, and at about the level Virginia last saw on Oct. 23, 2020, before cases began an upward climb around the holidays.
Locally, the seven-day average of daily cases is 52.1, down 29% from last week’s 74.1. That’s the lowest daily average since Oct. 7, 2020. Average daily cases hit a high of 499 on Jan. 20, 2021, according to the VDH.
Local hospitalizations
There were 12 local hospitalizations reported in the last week, down from 14 the week before. One local resident in their 20s was hospitalized along with two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 70s, according to VDH data.
The number of people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, May 1, dipped to fewer than 1,000. There were 885 people in the hospital, a number Virginia hasn’t seen since Oct. 25, 2020.
The number down 15% in the past week when there were 1,046 people hospitalized on Saturday, April 24.
Of those hospitalized, 224 were in intensive care units, down from 262 last week. There were 128 on ventilators. About 79% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, while 28% of the state's ventilators are in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Percent-positivity rate
On Saturday, the Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate was 5.6% down from the 8.3% reported last week.
Prince William no longer has highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia. That distinction again goes to the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. It is reporting a percent-positivity rate of 7.6%, down from 8.9% last week.
Statewide, the rate was 4.7%, down from last week's 5.7%, according to VDH data.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents
The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita dipped again this week falling from 15.8 per 100,000 residents to 11.1, a decline of about 29%.
The Rappahannock Health District is reporting the highest rate of infection per capita in Northern Virginia, with 18.2 per 100,000 residents, down from 20.7 last week.
Any rate of infection above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," while case rates between 10 and 20 are considered "high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 3.8 per 100,000 residents in the City of Manassas to a high of 18.3 per 100,000 residents in Spotsylvania County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 12.1, down from 14.3 last week.
ZIP Code data:
Average daily cases declined or remained the same in 18 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes last week, while rising in only two.
Average daily cases rose in ZIP Codes 20136 and 22172.
Average daily cases remained the same in nine ZIP Codes: 20119, 20137, 20169, 20181, 20187, 22125 and 22134, according to VDH data.
Average cases were down in 11 local ZIP Codes: 20109, 20110, 20111, 20112, 20143, 22025, 22026, 20155, 22191, 22192 and 22193.
(58) comments
Media will now go back to the Wuhan flu to distract the public from the Biden Chinese scandals. Don't belive the Chinese propaganda. The vaccine is out.
Remember H1N1? Guess how many American "cases" there were in the U.S.? SIXTY MILLION. That's 60,000,000. During that time, Obama & Biden were in the White House. They did next-to-nothing about it. You should think about that.
Yes there were 60,000,000 H1N1 cases in 2009, but only 12,469 deaths
The Corona Virus has already caused almost 300,000 deaths and is officillay the current leading cause of death in the USA according to both the CDC & the White House Corona Virus task force.
I can't believe the Fake News didn't say that RBG died of COVID. They let a crisis go to waste.
Maybe because it's not fake news? Perhaps you should take a more critical look at your own sources of information.
6% of 186k is.
Once this China Virus cant be used as a Socialist Demo political football the China Virus will simply go away.
IMPORTANT NEWS NOT FOUND HERE: CDC declares that ONLY 6% of the deaths are FROM the China Virus...the balance are deaths from thing like cancer and stroke but the patient MAY have also had the China Virus...6%...the CDC has been LYING to us for months...ya lets all hail, Fauci. Bet he resigns soon and goes to work for Gates. Remember that we have several Socialist Demos that moved sick people in with Senior Citizens and KILLED them. Can't wait for the class action suit against them.
Once again this is simply a terrible article, poorly written and even more poorly researched.
Stop printing lies as it makes you look like China is sending you cash to print such lies
Same old socialists propaganda with this newspaper. Garbage.
Is time to move on from this covid aka flu. Let's get back to normal and live with it. Enough of the scare tactics. We didn't shut the economy for bird flu, swine flu , or ebola or even the flu pandemic. Does anyone remember this happening?? No. So let's cut the bull sh×t and get back to normal.
Show the number of deaths and speed of transmission for each of those events. If you cannot, live your life and stfu.
A few passing thoughts:
1. it is such bad journalism keeping this article as long as it is...NO ONE is reading it all..you earn an F
2.notice all the young rioters, looters and protestors getting sick...they earn an "S" for stupidity
3. notice that the recovery rate is now over 99%...yes lets please put the thumbscrews to the entire state with a 99% recovery rate
4. notice if you will that the China Virus now cures cancer and stroke to name a few as doctors move to ID the China Virus as the bad guy so they can get more kickback money,
5. let's are sure to close schools since the Union says so
6. the taxpayer will make out well since all that money not spent by the schools will be extra cash now. I mean they aren't going to simply spend it willy nilly right...LOL
7. let's be sure to punish the whole state for what NOVA Richmond and Hampton do
8. VA is soooo poorly run and so under the thumb of the Unions and Bloomberg...it has become a grotesque joke
Preach it Catharpin411. This state is too far gone on corruption now. It's inbred in Progressives.
Yes. Kathleen Corn-Filler is a total socialist from New York.
Notice the recent rise in cases in younger people due to the protest/riot spike.
As well as no appreciable rise in deaths or hospitalizations. Despite the spike in cases caused by the protests/riots. Pretty much a spike nationwide in all the areas where their were large protests/riots.
Once the covid scam starts to go away, the race and riots will continue, when that slows down, back to the covid nonsense.
Instead of a mile long article, one table with basic info would provide the necessary information. Total number of infections, % hospitalization, % death. Overall and daily. And by age groups.Such table would fit in the computer screen.
Sad part is it truly peaked in April. Gov. Blackface dragged it out for political gain just like the mask edict, months after he should have done it. Now we have hot, warm and humid temperatures and sunlight the worst things for a virus and yet we have to wear masks in certain businesses. Good thing it's only enforceable by the health dept.
number of cases is irrelevant as there is more testing. How about telling us about the hospitalization rate instead.
These number are pretty much useless. Especially for 60 years would and below. Would be good to know their health status and other relevant info.
I am disappointed to see PrinceWilliamTimes stopped reporting COVID-19 statistics (cases/deaths) for the "Northern Virginia" area. This was quite useful. They kept reporting these as long as the numbers were going up. Once they started trending downward, they stopped. I was counting on them to finish telling the whole story.
Still pretty much a nursing home disease unless you have comorbidities like diabetes and obesity while younger. I see with the protests that social distancing never really mattered. Today's progressive democrat, do as I say not as I do. See Gov. Northam about that one.
New here. I took a test last Tuesday/Wednesday in Manassas. They still haven’t called me. Called the people doing the test they state they don’t handle the results and someone will call this week.
If you feel OK, why would you take the test? 5 minutes later (figuratively speaking) you can get infected and the entire test was a waste of time.
Our inept governor and his staff should travel, to Florida to learn how to handle the virus.
This comment aged horribly Florida is an epicenter of the virus while Virginia is doing much better.
Let businesses set their rules for dealing with the public in a safe manner till this blows over. Keep the beurocrats and politicians quarantine in Richmond, leave the rest of us alone.
Its obvious it peaked in April by any metric. Obvious and deliberate overreaction by the Governor.
Peaked yes but due to the lack of appropriate measures by people out and about, it's declining at an alarming slow rate.
Double peaked and has fallen off the map literally.
Looks like the governor is incapable of managing the virus crisis. Things are going from bad to worse by the day.
You want to see how fast they open. ? Stop paying all of the state employees and politicians from governor down. Then you see how fast the politicians change.
What is going to change by June 10th that will allow businesses to re-open. I can only imagine he will try to push the date back again.
As more people are tested, more people will test positive for COVID-19. Flu viruses can hang-around for years. So, businesses could be closed for years.
Its insane to do that you know that right?
Yes. I know it's insane. Here we are, it's the end of August & the Democrats are still pushing their end-of-the-world narrative. It's crazy & CORRUPT.
Because people are impatient and not taking it as seriously as they should. The stay at home order needs to be strictly enforced and more businesses need to shut down. I'm sorry, but McDonalds and Starbucks aren't essential. I see kids continuing to play on playgrounds and teenagers socializing because they are too dumb to realize the ramifications of their actions, nor do they care because they seem no threat to themselves. I received an email from a painting contractor the other day saying they are open and operating as an essential business. Really!? Stay home people or this will never get better!
We need to shut down 75% of the government, it is also not essential. Then we shall see how fast everything reopens. For the people who work at McDonalds, McDonalds is essential.
Brad take your gibberish elsewhere fascist. More people are dying of murder, suicide and other health conditions because of quarantines and lock downs then this bad year flu. If you had practiced better eating and sanitary habits we probably wouldn't even have to discuss this you confused gender fool. Go see a psychiatrist.
Its simple, go back to work. If your sick dont go out stay home till is passed. Stay away from elder people and wash your hands dont touch your face.
InsideCommenter + Brad = Morons. Were you idiots calling him out for acting too soon before you started saying he acted too late like the rest of the Libtard party?
weouchere + zcxnissan = batshit crazy morons. I was never calling him out for acting too soon, he acted to late if we had started these measures two weeks earlier we would've been able to avoid 90% of the cases. The gas-lighting and lies you all do are just hilarious.
Actually it has been noted by many medical studies that blacks are more susceptible because they have many underlying conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, unhealthy lifestyles. Social distancing is not being practiced in the cities. That's obvious. See New York City. Also wondering why nursing home death statistics are not being reported properly. They are ginning up the totals trying to use any disaster for political advantage. InsideCommenter and Brad your TDS is obvious.
The numbers in Chesterfield pale in comparison to Democrat cities and counties nationwide.
Ignorant statement of the article award has now been granted. A virus will spread where more people live, places that are more densely populated are naturally where the virus will spread faster. Despite this Democratic areas have been doing better than Red states who are whining like crybabies about not being able to get a haircut or dine in, a rise in cases in the state of Kentucky was attributed to fascist protests about the stay at home orders.
Gaslighting was a mastery first aced by Tamanny Hall democrats and passed on from generation to generation. From there to democrat Klansmen and segregationists. Even up to the modern day. Nowadays they have turned more fascistic/communist with their green new deals and universal incomes. Not to mention the bs being slung about global warming/climate change, or whatever they will call it next week.
Look, people are dying because of this terrible disease. Why don't you take your lies and obsessions to some neo-conservative chat room, no one wants to read your gibberish here.
What is this hot pile of garbage you call an argument. All you do is name call talk about facts and logic not whatever you saw on Facebook.
All he said was people are dying. That is accurate. Nationally we've had more deaths in a month than from a year with flu and that's with all the social distancing. If you're not capable of taking in seriously or don't want to be stuck at home, please at least where a mask and avoid contact with others.
ed1,
I agree with the one who talked about the mortality of this grave disease. The one who I was rebutting was zcxnissan who constantly trolls and makes up lies.
If these non-essential democrats would stay home it would stop spreading.
Maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists would stay at their home instead of prancing around we could flatten the curve.
Or maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists had done their job timely and correctly in the first place these unfortunates might not have been infected or died.
I guess going to Chinatown doesn't count if your Nancy Pelosi. So many lies, it comes natural to the old bat. She's probably a super spreader. She probably used hydroxychloroquine as an antidote.
Why would she use an unproven, dangerous drug pushed by trump. Was he being sarcastic about that one as well or only about disinfectant and really bright lights?
Funny how most of the deaths are in Democrat cities and states. I guess they don't follow rules or laws.
Chesterfield is heavily Republican and has many cases. Anyhow cases tend to be in areas that have a larger population. Has nothing to do with political affiliation or rule following.
like the two below you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.