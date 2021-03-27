UPDATED: Local COVID-19 cases, percent-positivity rate rise slightly, no new deaths

After dropping dramatically over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases ticked up again across the state last week with the rate of infection rising about 13% even as vaccinations continued, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
It’s the second week in a row that cases have ticked upward. Of the state’s 35 health districts, 23 saw cases decline last week, down from 31 last week, while six saw a “slow growth" in new cases, up from two.
Among Northern Virginia health districts, only Loudoun County has seen a "slow growth" in daily cases over the past week. The Prince William Health District, along with the rest of Northern Virginia, saw new daily cases plateau, according to VDH.
In Prince William, the rate of infection per capita rose slightly from 17.2 to 17.8. Meanwhile, the percent-positivity on COVID-19 tests rose from 7.2% to 7.8%.
The rise in new cases is blamed on a combination of factors, including the increased presence of “variants of concern,” most notably the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the U.K.
In the past week, the VDH reported that a total of four variants of concern are circulating in Virginia, including the U.K. and South African variants as well as two that originated in California. All the variants are more contagious than the original strain of the novel coronavirus, but there's no evidence they cause more serious illness, the VDH says.
Also, some public health restrictions have been relaxed, and warmer weather, coupled with pandemic fatigue, have drawn more people out of their homes, according to the latest analysis from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
A point of concern is that in 81% of Virginia counties, rates have plateaued at a higher levels than were seen during last summer’s peak, according to the UVA Biocomplexity institute.
The good news is that hospitalizations continue to fall, likely the result of efforts to vaccinate more vulnerable populations. About 26.5% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just more than 14% of state residents are fully vaccinated, according to the VDH.
Local deaths
The Prince William Health District reported no new deaths over the past week for the first time in several months. In fact, the state reduced the local health district's death toll by two deaths, removing the loss of one resident in their 70s and one age 80 or older.
In a recent review of COVID-19 deaths, the VDH determined that COVID-19 was not the leading cause of 99 -- or about 1% -- of the deaths blamed on infections.
A total of 524 Prince William Health District residents have been lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 467 residents of Prince William County, 45 residents of Manassas and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
Local hospitalizations
The Prince William Health District added 12 new hospitalizations last week, including those of four residents in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 40s and their 70s and one in their 30s.
Across the state, there were 994 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, including 232 in intensive care units and 124 on ventilators. About 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, while 28% of the state's ventilators are in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
New cases
Virginia added 1,912 new cases on Saturday, March 27, and is now averaging about 1,461 new cases each day. That's up only six from last week's average of 1,455. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 reported each day.
The Prince William Health District added 120 new cases on Saturday, and is now averaging about 93 new cases a day, up from 90 last week and 68 the week before.
Average new daily cases reported in the local health district peaked during the week of Jan. 20 with an average of 499 cases a day. The seven-day average for local cases hit a low of 34 on July 12, 2020.
More than 46,900 residents of the Prince William Health District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. That's about 9% of the health district's 529,000 residents.
Percent-positivity rate
Also on Saturday, the Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate was 7.8%, up from 7.2% last Saturday, March 20, according to the VDH.
Prince William once again has the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia. The statewide rate was 5.7%, up from 5.5% a week ago.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita rose this week for the second week in a row. The health district's average rate of infection per 100,000 residents was 19.8 per 100,000 residents on Saturday, March 27, up from 19.2 last week
Prince William's rate of infection per capita is now the highest in Northern Virginia, with Loudoun County in second place with 18.3 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 22 last week.
Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," while case rates between 10 and 20 are considered "high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 11.3 per 100,000 residents in Manassas to a high of 19.8 per 100,000 residents in Prince William.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 17.2, up from 17.1 week.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases by local ZIP Codes were stable or on the rise in 15 of 20 local ZIP Codes last week.
Average case numbers rose in six ZIP Codes, including 20112, 20169, 22134, 22172, 22192 and 22193.
Average cases were down in five local ZIP Codes: 20119, 20155, 20181, 22010 and 22191. Average daily cases remained the same in nine local ZIP Codes: 20109, 20110, 20111, 20136, 20137, 20143, 20187, 22025, 22026 and 22125.
Saturday, March 20: COVID-19 cases rise slightly over the past week, county adds 2 more deaths
Although number of local residents being vaccinated against COVID-19 rose steadily this past week, so too did the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported across the region, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That was the message this week from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which noted that cases are plateauing across Virginia at rates higher than they were during last summer's peak -- the second wave of pandemic -- despite rising vaccination rates.
Northern Virginia saw a slight uptick in daily cases last week after the numbers declined to levels not seen since mid-October earlier this month.
Also on the slight upswing -- after declining for several weeks -- were visits to urgent cares and emergency rooms for "COVID-like illnesses," according to the VDH.
Such visits ticked up this past week in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties. Loudoun saw the biggest increase, with a jump of 11%, while both Fairfax and Prince William saw increases of 8%.
In general, cases across the state have settled to about 16 per 100,000 residents. It's a level the UVA Biocomplexity Institute notes is much lower than highs approaching 70 cases per 100,00 residents this fall but above the peaks seen during summer 2020.
Local deaths
The Prince William Health District reported three additional deaths over the past week as well as the reduction of one death due to a new analysis of COVID-19 deaths performed by the VDH. Across the state, the VDH determined that COVID-19 was not the leading cause of 99 -- or about 1% -- of the deaths blamed on infections.
Newly reported fatalities in the local health district included those of residents in their 50s, 60s and 70s, according to VDH data.
A total of 526 Prince William Health District residents have been lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 469 residents of Prince William County, 45 residents of Manassas and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
New cases
Virginia added 1,563 new cases on Saturday, March 20, and is now averaging about 1,455 new cases each day. That's up 164 from last week's average of 1,291. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 reported each day.
The Prince William Health District added 93 new cases on Saturday, and is now averaging about 90 new cases a day, up from 68 last week. Average new daily cases reported in the local health district peaked during the week of Jan. 20 with an average of 499 cases a day.
More than 46,200 residents of the Prince William Health District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. That's about 9% of the health district's 529,000 residents.
Percent-positivity rate
Also on Saturday, the Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate was 7.2%, up from 6.5% last Sunday, March 13, according to the VDH.
Prince William once again has the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia. The statewide rate was 5.5%, unchanged from a week ago.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita rose this week for first time in several weeks. The health district's average rate of infection per 100,000 residents was 19.3 per 100,000 residents on Saturday, March 20, up from 14.5 last week
Prince William's rate of infection per capita is now the second-highest in Northern Virginia, with Loudoun County in first place with 22.6 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 16 last week.
Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 7.2 per 100,000 residents in Spotsylvania County to a high of 22.6 per 100,000 residents in Loudoun County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 17.1, up from 15.2 week.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases were on the rise in 11 of 20 local ZIP Codes last week.
They remained unchanged in seven local ZIP Codes and fell in two, according to VDH data.
Sunday, March 14: Va. death toll tops 10,000 on 1-year anniversary of state's first COVID-19 death
Virginia’s death toll due the pandemic topped 10,000 for this first time today -- the first anniversary of the first death due to COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared today, Sunday, March 14, a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the Virginians lost to COVID-19. The state’s COVID-19 death toll was 10,019 as of Saturday, March 13.
The losses included 524 people who lived in the Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Northam has ordered the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset today.
Virginia’s governor’s mansion in Richmond will be lit with an amber light starting today and through next Sunday, March 21, to pay tribute to the thousands of Virginians lost to COVID-19. The governor and first lady Pam Northam invite people across the state to join in the effort by lighting their own homes and businesses in amber, the press release said.
Also, the state is creating an online portal where Virginians can share the names and stories of loved ones lost to COVID. Additional information will be provided in the coming weeks, the release said.
Local deaths
The Prince William Health District reported 20 additional deaths over the past week, including one of a person in their 30s; four among residents in their 40s and two among residents in their 60s, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
A total of 524 Prince William Health District residents have been lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 469 residents of Prince William County, 43 residents of Manassas and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
The latest losses, those reported between March 7 to 14, included those of eight women and 12 men. Two were residents of the City of Manassas, while 18 were residents of Prince William County. Eight were White, seven were Black, five were Latino and four were of Asian or Pacific Islander descent, according to VDH data.
New cases
Virginia added 1,173 new cases on Sunday, March 14, and is now averaging about 1,291 new daily cases across the state, down about 88 from last week. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 reported each day.
The Prince William Health District added 75 new cases on Sunday, and is now averaging about 68 new cases a day, down 16 from last week. Average new daily cases reported in the local health district peaked during the week of Jan. 20 with an average of 499 daily cases.
More than 45,600 residents of the Prince William Health District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. That's about 9% of the health district's 529,000 residents.
The pace of infections sped up considerably during the late fall and winter of 2020 and has since slowed, as demonstrated in this graphic. The local health district added 20,000 cases alone between the end of November 2020 and the end of January 2021.
Percent-positivity rate
Also on Sunday, Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate had dropped to 6.5%, down from 7.7%, last Sunday, March 7, according to the VDH.
The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate is the lowest it has been locally since Oct. 28, and is no longer the highest in Northern Virginia.
Loudoun County had the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia on Sunday, with 6.7%. The statewide rate was 5.5%.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita continued to fall this week and is now the lowest it's been since Oct. 26. The county's average rate of infection per 100,000 residents was 14.5 on Sunday, March 14, down 18.4 on Sunday, March 7.
Prince William's rate of infection per capita is now the third-highest in Northern Virginia, with Loudoun County in first place with 16 cases per 100,000 residents, and Stafford County in second place with 15 cases per 100,000 residents.
Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 5.8 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 16 per 100,000 residents in Loudoun County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 15.2, down from 16.2 last Sunday, March 7.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases remained stable or declined in most local ZIP Codes this past week.
Average daily cases dropped in nine of 20 local ZIP Codes since Saturday, March 6, while rising in four and remaining the same in seven.
Sunday, March 7: As of pandemic's anniversary, nearly 9% of local residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus
As of the pandemic's one-year anniversary, nearly 9% of residents of the Prince William Health District -- or more than 45,000 people -- have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March 2020.
The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, has also tallied 1,649 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began as well as 504 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
But on the anniversary of this unprecedented public health emergency, there is good news to report: About 11% of Prince William Health District residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine -- or about 61,000 residents.
Also, the health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and its rate of infection -- although still the highest in Northern Virginia -- are the lowest they've been in three months.
The latter number -- the number of infections per 100,000 residents -- is now under the "very high" threshold of 20, also for the first time since mid-November (with the exception of one day last week). On Sunday, March 7, the Prince William Health District's rate of infection was 18.4 per 100,000 residents, down from 20.1 on Saturday.
The first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was reported on March 7, 2020, and involved an unidentified Marine who was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico and treated at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. The Marine had just returned from overseas travel when he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Local deaths:
The Prince William Health District reported one additional death on Sunday, that of a White man aged 80 or older.
The pandemic has been especially deadly for local elderly residents. While only 744 local residents age 80 or older have contracted the virus over the past year, 188 of them, or about 25%, have not survived it, according to VDH data.
The Prince William Health District has lost of total of 504 residents to the pandemic, including 451 residents of Prince William County, 41 residents of Manassas and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
The fatalities include one resident in their 20s, nine in their 30s, 16 in their 40s, 49 in their 50s, 111 in their 60s, 129 in their 70s and 188 age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Latest metrics
Virginia added 1,163 new cases on Sunday, March 7, and is now averaging about 1,379 new cases a day across the state. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 cases a day.
The Prince William Health District added 69 new cases on Sunday, and is now averaging about 86 new cases a day, down from a Jan. 20 peak of 499 daily cases.
Percent-positivity rate
Also on Sunday, Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate dropped to 7.7%, down from 8% on Saturday, according to the VDH.
The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita was 18.4 per 100,000 residents on Sunday, down from 20.1 on Saturday.
Prince William's rate of infection per capita also remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Arlington County is the second-highest with 17 cases per 100,000 residents. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 4.1 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 18.4 per 100,000 residents in Prince William County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 16.2, down from 17.1 on Saturday, March 6.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases remained stable in most local ZIP Codes this past week.
Average daily cases dropped in seven of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in six and remaining the same in seven.
Saturday, March 6: Prince William Health District's COVID-19 death toll tops 500
One day before the one-year anniversary of Virginia's first identified case of the novel coronavirus, the local health district has tallied its 500th death tied to COVID-19.
On Saturday, March 6, the Prince William Health District added four more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the health district's total pandemic death toll to 503.
The first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was reported on March 7, 2020, involving a Marine who was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico and was being treated at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
The local deaths include those of 450 Prince William County residents, 41 City of Manassas residents and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
Deaths reported across the state have spiked in recent weeks as the Virginia Department of Health has reviewed death certificates of people who died in January and February. The large numbers are tied to the spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays, VDH officials say.
Saturday, Jan. 8, was the deadliest day of the pandemic in Virginia so far, with a total of 97 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths across the state. The following Saturday, Jan. 15, was the second-most deadly day with 85 deaths, including 65 confirmed and 20 suspected deaths.
In Northern Virginia, however, the most deadly days of the pandemic were tied to the outbreak that occurred last spring. The region lost 29 residents on both Wednesday, May 5, and on Tuesday, May 11, according to VDH data.
Since the new year began, Northern Virginia also saw deaths spike on Saturday, Jan. 8, and Saturday, Jan. 15, with 17 and 14 deaths on those days, respectively.
The VDH does not report deaths by day of death on the county level, so it's not known which days saw the most COVID-19 fatalities in the Prince William Health District.
Deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic and may be reported weeks after they occur. February has so far had the highest number or reported deaths in the Prince William Health District with 100. The health district reported 56 deaths in January and has so far reported 46 in March.
A total of 33 deaths have been reported since Monday, March 1, with 17 reported on Wednesday, March 3, alone. They include those of one resident in their 40s, two in their 50s, five in their 60s, seven in their 70s and 18 of those age 80 or older.
Latest metrics
Virginia added 1,477 cases on Saturday, March 6, and is now averaging about 1,460 a day. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 cases a day.
The Prince William Health District added 118 new cases on Saturday, and is now averaging about 94 new cases a day, down from a Jan. 20 peak of 499 daily cases.
Percent-positivity rate
Also on Saturday, Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate remained steady at 8%, down from 8.7% on Monday, according to the VDH.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita remained in the "very high" range with 20.1, up slightly from Monday's 20.
Prince William's rate of infection per capita is now the highest in Northern Virginia. Arlington County is the second-highest with 16.8 cases per 100,000 residents. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 5 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 20 per 100,000 residents in Prince William County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 17.1 on Saturday, March 6.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases remained stable in most local ZIP Codes this past week.
Average daily cases dropped in seven of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in six and remaining the same in seven.
Monday, March 1: February sets a new one-month record for reported COVID-19 deaths in Prince William: 100
Until the latest surge of reported COVID-19 deaths began pouring in over the last 10 days, it appeared that January 2021 would be the worst month of the pandemic for deaths reported in the Prince William Health District.
Now, it's clear that was not true. As of Sunday, a total of 100 deaths had been reported in the Prince William Health District in February, beating January's reported death toll of 56 by about 75%.
March is already off to a deadly start with 16 local deaths reported on Monday, March 1, according to data released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest fatalities -- 24 were reported in just the last two days -- brings the total number of deaths reported in the Prince William Health District since Monday, Feb. 22, to a whopping 82.
The latest 24 fatalities, including 16 reported on Monday and eight reported on Sunday, include the deaths of 22 Prince William County residents and two from the City of Manassas.
The latest victims include 11 women and 13 men. The youngest was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s and 10 were age 80 or older.
Virginia reported a total of 231 new deaths across the state on Monday, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 8,783.
Deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic, with most reported at least a few weeks after they occur. Most of the new deaths added over the past week occurred in January and early February, while the deaths reported in January occurred in December.
Reported deaths in Virginia have set new records over the past week, as the state began processing early 2021 deaths. The numbers underscore just how deadly COVID-19 was across the state due to spikes in COVID-19 cases around the holidays. Virginia saw its cases rise steadily from about Halloween through late January.
New daily cases, however, have sharply declined in both the commonwealth and Prince William County over the last few weeks.
The state added 1,124 cases on Monday, and is now averaging about 1,701 a day. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 cases a day.
The Prince William Health District added 71 new cases on Monday, and is now averaging about 93 new cases a day, down from a Jan. 20 peak of 499 daily cases.
Also on Monday, Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate dropped below 9% for the first time in three months. The health district reported a rate of 8.7%, the lowest since Nov. 12, according to the VDH.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita continued to drop over the weekend and hit 20 per 100,000 residents on Monday, down from 21.2 per 100,000 residents on Saturday.
Prince William's rate of infection per capita is now the second-highest in Northern Virginia behind Stafford County, which reported a rate of 21 per 100,000 residents on Monday. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 11.6 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 23 per 100,000 residents in Stafford County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 20 on Monday, March 1.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases remained stable in most local ZIP Codes this past week after falling significantly the week before.
Average daily cases dropped in six of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in four and remaining the same in nine.
(58) comments
Media will now go back to the Wuhan flu to distract the public from the Biden Chinese scandals. Don't belive the Chinese propaganda. The vaccine is out.
Remember H1N1? Guess how many American "cases" there were in the U.S.? SIXTY MILLION. That's 60,000,000. During that time, Obama & Biden were in the White House. They did next-to-nothing about it. You should think about that.
Yes there were 60,000,000 H1N1 cases in 2009, but only 12,469 deaths
The Corona Virus has already caused almost 300,000 deaths and is officillay the current leading cause of death in the USA according to both the CDC & the White House Corona Virus task force.
I can't believe the Fake News didn't say that RBG died of COVID. They let a crisis go to waste.
Maybe because it's not fake news? Perhaps you should take a more critical look at your own sources of information.
6% of 186k is.
Once this China Virus cant be used as a Socialist Demo political football the China Virus will simply go away.
IMPORTANT NEWS NOT FOUND HERE: CDC declares that ONLY 6% of the deaths are FROM the China Virus...the balance are deaths from thing like cancer and stroke but the patient MAY have also had the China Virus...6%...the CDC has been LYING to us for months...ya lets all hail, Fauci. Bet he resigns soon and goes to work for Gates. Remember that we have several Socialist Demos that moved sick people in with Senior Citizens and KILLED them. Can't wait for the class action suit against them.
Once again this is simply a terrible article, poorly written and even more poorly researched.
Stop printing lies as it makes you look like China is sending you cash to print such lies
Same old socialists propaganda with this newspaper. Garbage.
Is time to move on from this covid aka flu. Let's get back to normal and live with it. Enough of the scare tactics. We didn't shut the economy for bird flu, swine flu , or ebola or even the flu pandemic. Does anyone remember this happening?? No. So let's cut the bull sh×t and get back to normal.
Show the number of deaths and speed of transmission for each of those events. If you cannot, live your life and stfu.
A few passing thoughts:
1. it is such bad journalism keeping this article as long as it is...NO ONE is reading it all..you earn an F
2.notice all the young rioters, looters and protestors getting sick...they earn an "S" for stupidity
3. notice that the recovery rate is now over 99%...yes lets please put the thumbscrews to the entire state with a 99% recovery rate
4. notice if you will that the China Virus now cures cancer and stroke to name a few as doctors move to ID the China Virus as the bad guy so they can get more kickback money,
5. let's are sure to close schools since the Union says so
6. the taxpayer will make out well since all that money not spent by the schools will be extra cash now. I mean they aren't going to simply spend it willy nilly right...LOL
7. let's be sure to punish the whole state for what NOVA Richmond and Hampton do
8. VA is soooo poorly run and so under the thumb of the Unions and Bloomberg...it has become a grotesque joke
Preach it Catharpin411. This state is too far gone on corruption now. It's inbred in Progressives.
Yes. Kathleen Corn-Filler is a total socialist from New York.
Notice the recent rise in cases in younger people due to the protest/riot spike.
As well as no appreciable rise in deaths or hospitalizations. Despite the spike in cases caused by the protests/riots. Pretty much a spike nationwide in all the areas where their were large protests/riots.
Once the covid scam starts to go away, the race and riots will continue, when that slows down, back to the covid nonsense.
Instead of a mile long article, one table with basic info would provide the necessary information. Total number of infections, % hospitalization, % death. Overall and daily. And by age groups.Such table would fit in the computer screen.
Sad part is it truly peaked in April. Gov. Blackface dragged it out for political gain just like the mask edict, months after he should have done it. Now we have hot, warm and humid temperatures and sunlight the worst things for a virus and yet we have to wear masks in certain businesses. Good thing it's only enforceable by the health dept.
number of cases is irrelevant as there is more testing. How about telling us about the hospitalization rate instead.
These number are pretty much useless. Especially for 60 years would and below. Would be good to know their health status and other relevant info.
I am disappointed to see PrinceWilliamTimes stopped reporting COVID-19 statistics (cases/deaths) for the "Northern Virginia" area. This was quite useful. They kept reporting these as long as the numbers were going up. Once they started trending downward, they stopped. I was counting on them to finish telling the whole story.
Still pretty much a nursing home disease unless you have comorbidities like diabetes and obesity while younger. I see with the protests that social distancing never really mattered. Today's progressive democrat, do as I say not as I do. See Gov. Northam about that one.
New here. I took a test last Tuesday/Wednesday in Manassas. They still haven’t called me. Called the people doing the test they state they don’t handle the results and someone will call this week.
If you feel OK, why would you take the test? 5 minutes later (figuratively speaking) you can get infected and the entire test was a waste of time.
Our inept governor and his staff should travel, to Florida to learn how to handle the virus.
This comment aged horribly Florida is an epicenter of the virus while Virginia is doing much better.
Let businesses set their rules for dealing with the public in a safe manner till this blows over. Keep the beurocrats and politicians quarantine in Richmond, leave the rest of us alone.
Its obvious it peaked in April by any metric. Obvious and deliberate overreaction by the Governor.
Peaked yes but due to the lack of appropriate measures by people out and about, it's declining at an alarming slow rate.
Double peaked and has fallen off the map literally.
Looks like the governor is incapable of managing the virus crisis. Things are going from bad to worse by the day.
You want to see how fast they open. ? Stop paying all of the state employees and politicians from governor down. Then you see how fast the politicians change.
What is going to change by June 10th that will allow businesses to re-open. I can only imagine he will try to push the date back again.
As more people are tested, more people will test positive for COVID-19. Flu viruses can hang-around for years. So, businesses could be closed for years.
Its insane to do that you know that right?
Yes. I know it's insane. Here we are, it's the end of August & the Democrats are still pushing their end-of-the-world narrative. It's crazy & CORRUPT.
Because people are impatient and not taking it as seriously as they should. The stay at home order needs to be strictly enforced and more businesses need to shut down. I'm sorry, but McDonalds and Starbucks aren't essential. I see kids continuing to play on playgrounds and teenagers socializing because they are too dumb to realize the ramifications of their actions, nor do they care because they seem no threat to themselves. I received an email from a painting contractor the other day saying they are open and operating as an essential business. Really!? Stay home people or this will never get better!
We need to shut down 75% of the government, it is also not essential. Then we shall see how fast everything reopens. For the people who work at McDonalds, McDonalds is essential.
Brad take your gibberish elsewhere fascist. More people are dying of murder, suicide and other health conditions because of quarantines and lock downs then this bad year flu. If you had practiced better eating and sanitary habits we probably wouldn't even have to discuss this you confused gender fool. Go see a psychiatrist.
Its simple, go back to work. If your sick dont go out stay home till is passed. Stay away from elder people and wash your hands dont touch your face.
InsideCommenter + Brad = Morons. Were you idiots calling him out for acting too soon before you started saying he acted too late like the rest of the Libtard party?
weouchere + zcxnissan = batshit crazy morons. I was never calling him out for acting too soon, he acted to late if we had started these measures two weeks earlier we would've been able to avoid 90% of the cases. The gas-lighting and lies you all do are just hilarious.
Actually it has been noted by many medical studies that blacks are more susceptible because they have many underlying conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, unhealthy lifestyles. Social distancing is not being practiced in the cities. That's obvious. See New York City. Also wondering why nursing home death statistics are not being reported properly. They are ginning up the totals trying to use any disaster for political advantage. InsideCommenter and Brad your TDS is obvious.
The numbers in Chesterfield pale in comparison to Democrat cities and counties nationwide.
Ignorant statement of the article award has now been granted. A virus will spread where more people live, places that are more densely populated are naturally where the virus will spread faster. Despite this Democratic areas have been doing better than Red states who are whining like crybabies about not being able to get a haircut or dine in, a rise in cases in the state of Kentucky was attributed to fascist protests about the stay at home orders.
Gaslighting was a mastery first aced by Tamanny Hall democrats and passed on from generation to generation. From there to democrat Klansmen and segregationists. Even up to the modern day. Nowadays they have turned more fascistic/communist with their green new deals and universal incomes. Not to mention the bs being slung about global warming/climate change, or whatever they will call it next week.
Look, people are dying because of this terrible disease. Why don't you take your lies and obsessions to some neo-conservative chat room, no one wants to read your gibberish here.
What is this hot pile of garbage you call an argument. All you do is name call talk about facts and logic not whatever you saw on Facebook.
All he said was people are dying. That is accurate. Nationally we've had more deaths in a month than from a year with flu and that's with all the social distancing. If you're not capable of taking in seriously or don't want to be stuck at home, please at least where a mask and avoid contact with others.
ed1,
I agree with the one who talked about the mortality of this grave disease. The one who I was rebutting was zcxnissan who constantly trolls and makes up lies.
If these non-essential democrats would stay home it would stop spreading.
Maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists would stay at their home instead of prancing around we could flatten the curve.
Or maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists had done their job timely and correctly in the first place these unfortunates might not have been infected or died.
I guess going to Chinatown doesn't count if your Nancy Pelosi. So many lies, it comes natural to the old bat. She's probably a super spreader. She probably used hydroxychloroquine as an antidote.
Why would she use an unproven, dangerous drug pushed by trump. Was he being sarcastic about that one as well or only about disinfectant and really bright lights?
Funny how most of the deaths are in Democrat cities and states. I guess they don't follow rules or laws.
Chesterfield is heavily Republican and has many cases. Anyhow cases tend to be in areas that have a larger population. Has nothing to do with political affiliation or rule following.
like the two below you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.