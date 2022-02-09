UPDATED: Local COVID-19 cases drop but deaths spike

COVID-19 cases continued to decline this week in Prince William County and much of the commonwealth, leading the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute to conclude that the surge driven by the omicron variant likely peaked on Jan. 16.
But deaths reported across Virginia over the past two weeks spiked as the Virginia Health Department began posting the pandemic’s most recent victims, most of whom died in January.
Locally, the Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, added 35 new deaths in the past week and 46 over the past two weeks, according to VDH data.
Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park have so far lost 745 residents to COVID-19…
Once again, older residents suffered the brunt of the pandemic’s deadly toll. The deaths of 12 local residents in their 70s were reported in the past two weeks, while the local health district lost an additional 14 residents age 80 or older.
Elder residents age 80 or older have suffered the highest death toll across the state since the pandemic began. Locally, 244 residents in that age group have died due to COVID-19 since March 2020.
The losses of another nine residents in their 60s were reported over the last week, bringing that group’s total losses to 158 locally. Meanwhile, there were seven deaths reported among residents in their 50s, six among residents in their 40s and two among residents in their 30s. Those groups have lost 89, 38 and 21 residents, respectively, according to VDH data.
The health district’s death toll since the pandemic began stood at 745 as of Wednesday, Feb. 9, and included the losses of 667 residents from Prince William County, 62 from the City of Manassas and 16 from Manassas Park.
Community transmission remains ‘high’
Community transmission of COVID-19 remained in the high range locally at 310 cases per 100,000 residents in the Prince William Health District as of Monday, Feb. 7.
But that marks a sharp decline over the past several weeks. The transmission rate has fallen by about 50% from the previous week and is down more than 70% from an all-time high over 1,500 in mid-January.
The UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s models forecast a continued reduction in case rates and suggest that daily hospitalizations may have peaked as well, according to the institute’s latest report.
Hospitalizations also drop
There were 17 Prince William Health District residents hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past week, down from 39 the previous week, according to VDH data.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,113 people hospitalized with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Feb. 9, down from the peak of more than 3,900 in mid-January.
At Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 16 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Feb. 9, down from a peak of more than 90 in mid-January.
What’s next?
The UVA Biocomplexity models also suggest that a new subvariant of the omicron variant, known as BA.2, may become dominant in Virginia in the coming few weeks. If that occurs, it “could greatly slow the statewide decline in case rates,” the institute said in its latest report.
“Studies suggest that BA.2 is not more severe than Omicron, but both are still capable of causing significant illness,” the report said.
