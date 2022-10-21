A Prince William County judge on Friday set an April 2023 trial date for former county general registrar Michele White, who was indicted in September on two felonies and a misdemeanor for alleged actions in connection with her official duties during the 2020 presidential elections.
As she did during an initial hearing on Sept. 23, White, 51, of Occoquan, appeared in court without an attorney. White said she has selected an attorney but does not yet have the funds to retain them.
“The cost of retaining a lawyer is extraordinary,” White told the Judge Carroll Weimer before asking for another four weeks to gather the necessary funds. White launched a GoFundMe account earlier this week toward that effort.
White was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 7 on charges of corruption, lying on a state form and neglect of duty in connection with as yet undisclosed actions that are alleged to have taken place between August and December 2020.
White has said little about the allegations except that she does not know what she's been accused of specifically and that she suspects the allegations are politically charged.
The grand jury indictment followed an investigation by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) that began after current Prince William County registrar Eric Olsen discovered what he called "anomalies" in some paperwork earlier this year. Olsen reported the issues to the Virginia State Board of Elections, which triggered Miyares' investigation.
Olsen has declined to give more specifics except to say the issues would not have changed the results of any election on the ballot in November 2020.
Olsen, however, has since announced he will resign after the upcoming Nov. 8 election due to health issues and stress made worse by extreme partisanship around staffing the county's more than 100 polling places for Election Day.
At the Friday, Oct. 21 hearing, Assistant Virginia Attorney General James Herring said Miyares' office is ready to proceed with the trial.
Judge Weimer reminded White that she is entitled to an attorney at no cost if she can qualify financially. Though he said he suspects she wouldn’t qualify if she is already on her way to retaining private counsel in the matter.
Weimer asked White again if she plans to request that counsel be appointed to her and she said, “No, I just need four more weeks. … I’ve selected someone. It’s just taking some time to get the funding.”
“We can only go on so long before we set this case,” Weimer responded, adding he believes White has already had sufficient time to engage an attorney.
Weimer set a four-day jury trial beginning April 3, which he noted would give both parties three to four months to prepare.
Judge Weimer explained to White that she had a right to a speedy trial on the charges but that he considers the delays up to this point her responsibility. He also said that if she had an attorney, her attorney would be able to explain all of the rules to her.
Herring declined again to answer any questions about the allegations made against White, saying: “I have no comment on a pending criminal matter.”
White declined to reveal the name of the attorney she has selected to reporters after the hearing.
When asked if it was hard to show up to the criminal hearings without a defense attorney, White nodded.
She also said she “didn’t know what the charges are for. The two code sections are not specific at all.”
A status update hearing was also set for Nov. 18 to be sure that White has retained a defense attorney.
White issued a statement earlier this week suggesting the charges filed against her are part of a “political agenda.”
Citing an improper investigation led by a former Republican member of the Prince William County Electoral Board in 2015 as an example of past partisan manipulation, White's statement added: “This is not the first time that Republicans have attempted to use my tenure to manipulate me to suit their political agenda.”
During a brief interview with the Prince William Times on Tuesday, Oct. 18, White said she couldn’t say much beyond her prepared statement. But she confirmed that she told the Washington Post earlier this month that she did nothing “wrong or illegal” in conducting the vote and has not yet been told the exact nature of the allegations.
According to the Post's story, Miyares' office has denied that the allegations against White are politically motivated or in any way tied to the "election integrity unit" that Miyares' office announced two days after White's indictment.
White served as Prince William County’s general registrar from 2015 to April 2021. White resigned from her post after an emergency meeting of the Prince William County Electoral Board in late March 2021.
At the time, Keith Scarborough, secretary of the electoral board, declined to comment about the reasons for White’s resignation but said the development had nothing to do with the handling of recent elections or the processing of ballots or votes.
Jill Palermo contributed to this report. Reach Cher Muzyk and Jill Palermo at news@fauquier.com.
