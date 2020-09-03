Rapper Kanye West’s brief time as a certified presidential candidate in Virginia came to an end Thursday when a Richmond judge ordered his name stricken from the ballot.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi J. Taylor ruled in favor of two Virginia voters who claimed they were signed up to serve as West’s official electors without knowing it and had no intention of serving in that role.
To qualify for the ballot as an independent, West had to file more than 5,000 petition signatures from Virginia voters and 13 notarized oaths from people willing to cast their votes for him in the Electoral College.
The Virginia Department of Elections, which checks candidate’s paperwork for technical completeness but generally does not conduct in-depth investigations into the tactics used to compile that paperwork, had certified West’s candidacy late last week, just as local election officials were starting to finalize and print their ballots.
The legal challenge, filed Tuesday with the help of high-profile Democratic law firm Perkins Coie, sought to reverse that decision and block West from appearing on the ballot. The suit also claimed West’s electoral oaths were tainted by notarization irregularities.
In a two-page order, Taylor found that “eleven of the Elector Oaths submitted by Kanye West were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means, or are otherwise invalid because of notarial violations and misconduct, and, therefore, do not count toward the statutorily required minimum to qualify the petition.”
West’s longshot operation was widely seen as a Republican-backed effort to sap votes from Democratic nominee Joe Biden. West has faced similar paperwork challenges elsewhere has been disqualified in several other states.
The judge ordered elections officials to prevent West’s name from being printed on ballots. Some localities had already printed ballots that included West’s name. If any localities are unable to correct their ballots in time for the start of absentee voting on Sept. 18, the judge ordered them to post notices stating West has been disqualified as a candidate.
Original story: Kanye West qualifies for Virginia’s presidential ballot
Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Virginia’s presidential ballot in November, according to state election officials.
Elections officials confirmed Friday evening that West will appear on the ballot as an independent after verifying he submitted 5,000 petition signatures from Virginia voters.
Last week, West tweeted that he had qualified for to appear on the ballot.
Since then, officials have been validating his paperwork, including verifying that West’s operation filed at least 200 signatures from each of the state’s 11 congressional districts.
It wasn’t immediately apparent what impact West’s presence on the ballot might have in Virginia or whether he has any intentions of campaigning in the state. An email and phone call to the address and number listed on West’s paperwork were not immediately returned.
Numerous media reports have indicated that Republican operatives have helped West try to get on the ballot in other states, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that was the case in Virginia.
Last week, New York Magazine reported that seven of the 13 Virginians identified as West electors were “either unaware that they signed up to cast electoral votes on his behalf, or that they had signed notarized paperwork connected to the rapper’s presidential bid at all.”
West has already been disqualified from the ballot in several other states for inadequate paperwork.
His website lists a range of Bible verses and policy positions, starting with “creating a culture of life.”
Some have speculated that West is trying to draw votes away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a claim he did not deny in an interview with Forbes in which he said that, rather than running for president, he was “walking… to win.”
