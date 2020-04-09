The number of Prince William County residents filing unemployment claims continues to rise, according to the Virginia Employment Commission’s latest report, which was released Thursday.
The update shows that 9,178 unemployment claims were filed by Prince William County workers between Sunday, March 29, and Saturday, April 4, up from 5,823 unemployment claims filed the week before.
The number of claims filed by Prince William County workers between Sunday, March 15, and Saturday, April 4, totals 17,223, or about 3.7% of the county’s total population.
In the City of Manassas, 874 unemployment claims were filed during the same one-week period, up from 603 a week earlier. The number of claims filed by Manassas workers between Sunday, March 15 and Saturday, April 4 totals 1,675, or about 4% of the city’s total population.
In October 2019, the most recent month for which statistics are available, 243,780 Prince William County residents were employed, and the unemployment rate was 2.2 percent, the lowest it has been since 2000, according the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Statewide, unemployment numbers have continued to climb as businesses close or cut hours to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order and his earlier mandates for bars and restaurants to close to all but takeout service.
For the week ending April 4, the total number of unemployment claims filed in Virginia was 147,369.
VEC economist Timothy Aylor, in a Thursday press release, said this brings the sum of March 21, March 28, and April 4 weekly claims filings to 306,143, which equals all of the previous weeks' claims from 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.
“While accommodation and food service sectors initially were most affected, impacts have broadened to include more jobs in other sectors like manufacturing, transportation, and even certain types of health care,” Aylor said.
The VEC announced Wednesday that several changes were being made to the state’s unemployment insurance program as a result of the CARES Act, which is part of the $2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed on Thursday, March 26.
Normally, Virginia offers laid off workers up to $380 per week in unemployment benefits.
The CARES Act provides up to an additional $600 for claims effective Sunday, March 29, until Friday, July 31. Increased benefits for eligible claimants under traditional unemployment insurance will start to be paid as soon as next week.
The federal stimulus package will also result in one-time payments to millions of Americans. Adults who make less than $75,000 a year are slated to receive the full $1,200 benefit. Married couples will receive up to $2,400, and families will receive $500 per child they claim on their tax returns.
The amount of emergency benefit decreases for those who make more than $75,000. Individuals earning more than $99,000, and couples making more than $198,000 after taxes do not qualify.
Thursday, April 2: 5,800 more Prince William residents file for unemployment
As the coronavirus crisis continues to wreak havoc on the economy, thousands more Prince William County workers have filed for unemployment, according to the latest report from the Virginia Employment Commission released Thursday.
The latest update shows that 5,823 unemployment claims were filed by Prince William County workers between Sunday, March 22 and Saturday, March 28, up from 2,222 unemployment claims filed the week before.
The number of claims filed by Prince William County workers between Sunday, March 15 and Saturday, March 28 totals 8,045.
In the City of Manassas, 603 unemployment claims were filed during the same one-week period, up from 198 a week earlier.
Prince William County workers filed just 90 claims during the week ending March 14, which was the last full week before the state order banning groups of 10 or more took effect on Tuesday, March 17.
Statewide, unemployment numbers have continued to climb as businesses close or cut hours to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order and his earlier mandates for bars and restaurants to close to all but take-out service.
The Virginia Employment Commission reported that 112,497 unemployment claims had been filed in Virginia between Sunday, March 22, and Saturday, March 28, an increase of 66,220 from the 46,277 claims filed during the week ending Saturday, March 21.
Virginia’s weekly unemployment claims are typically fewer than 4,000.
VEC economist Timothy Aylor, in a Thursday press release, said the increase in unemployment claims is concentrated in the service industries, particularly accommodation and food services, but there are signs that layoffs are beginning to impact other areas.
“There are indications that layoffs are broadening to affect a wider range of industries,” Aylor said.
Northam’s administration has eased restrictions on the state’s unemployment benefits to include more workers. Additionally, the administration has waived the one-week waiting period so workers can receive benefits more quickly.
The $2 trillion economic relief plan Congress passed last week includes expanded unemployment payments that will add an extra $600 per week on top of Virginia’s weekly benefit. Normally, Virginia offers laid off workers up to $380 per week in unemployment benefits.
March 30: More than 2,000 Prince William residents file for unemployment in wake of coronavirus crisis
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend daily life, thousands of county residents are suddenly finding themselves out of work.
According to the Virginia Employment Commission, 2,222 unemployment claims were filed by Prince William County workers between Saturday, March 14, and Saturday, March 21, up from 90 the week before – a nearly 2,400% week-over-week increase.
In the City of Manassas, 198 unemployment claims were filed during the same one-week period, up from 10 a week earlier.
Statewide, unemployment numbers have continued to climb as businesses close or cut hours to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders banning groups of more than 10 and mandating social-distancing rules.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 46,885 unemployment claims had been filed in Virginia between Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21. Virginia’s weekly unemployment claims typically number fewer than 4,000.
The report said the increase in unemployment claims is concentrated in the service industries, particularly accommodation and food services.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has eased restrictions on the state’s unemployment insurance to include more workers and waived the one-week waiting period so workers can receive benefits more quickly.
“If individuals are out of work because of what we’re mandating, unemployment benefits will be allowed to them,” Northam said at a news conference.
This is likely only the beginning of new unemployment filings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Northam's stay-at-home order and his earlier mandates for bars and restaurants to close to all but take-out service likely will prompt more filings in the coming days and weeks.
The $2 trillion dollar economic relief plan Congress passed Friday includes expanded unemployment payments that will add an extra $600 per week on top of Virginia’s weekly benefit.
This is the worst Governor that Virginia every has sense I been here for 31 years in Virginia. He don't care about nobody job's that's have family with home's and children out of school for the rest of the year really take the cake. The Governor really destroyed Virginia economy and service for the mental health people's that have Doctor and therapist appointment that we can't go to because his stupid order telling grown people's how lives there's life
Geez, what a load if incomprehensible nonsense. Someone should have stayed in school beyond the 2nd grade. You have no grasp of reality.
Sounds like Brad needs sensitivity training.
