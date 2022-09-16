Photo_News_planning commission_crowd.JPG

More than 300 people attended a public hearing Wednesday night and Thursday morning for the "Prince William Digital Gateway," which narrowly won the planning commission's approval early Thursday morning.

 Jill Palermo
map of Prince William Digital Gateway draft plan

A map of Prince William County's draft plan for the PW Digital Gateway, a proposal that would open 2,133 acres in the county’s rural crescent to data centers. The area is comprised of residential neighborhoods and small farms along Pageland Lane.

The county's plan envisions at least three areas of dedicated parkland, a 300- to 500-foot wildlife corridor running along streams that cut through the area and buffers of at least 150 feet to reduce the impacts of the data centers on Manassas National Battlefield Park and nearby homes and cultural areas.

Source: Prince William County.
Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 5.59.18 PM.png

Land-use designations proposed for the Prince William Digital Gateway area by the Prince William County Planning Department.
Photo_News_DigitalGateway_aerial.png aerial

QTS rezoning application map: The 800 acres included data center developer QTS's rezoning are highlighted on this map. The areas do not appear to include land the county wants for park space.
Photo_News_data center public hearing_PC.JPG

Planning Commissioner Joseph Fontanella, Jr. asks questions of Prince William County planning staff as Planning Commissioners Qwendolyn Brown (Neabsco) and Richard Berry (Gainesville) listen to the discussion.
Photo_News_data center public hearing.jpg

County Planner Meika Daus, left, sits in for acting Planning Director Rebecca Horner, who did not attend the meeting. To her left are Planning Commissioners Patty Kuntz (At Large) and Juan McPhail (Potomac).
(1) comment

TDM
TDM

Pre-dawn vote... Sure, everythings on the up and up, everybody will be satisfied we're getting more concrete-cover soil, water consumption, and light/ noise-pollution. Huzzah for open-government that places citizens' concerns over profit... Right.

