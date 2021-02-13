Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are now under an ice storm warning until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, according to the National Weather Service.
Sleet and freezing rain and up to two- to three-tenths of an inch of accumulation is expected as well as “significant icing impacts,” according to the National Weather Service.
The warning urges residents to avoid travel if possible and to prepare for possible power outages.
“Roadways are becoming very icy and dangerous. Avoid all unnecessary travel,” the warning says.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
There were no power outages among either Dominion or NOVEC customers in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park as of 3 p.m., according to outage maps on the Dominion Energy and NOVEC websites.
But residents are asked to prepare for power outages just in case ice weighs down tree limbs, causing them to fall on power lines and render them inoperable.
Those venturing outside should watch their first few steps on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing the risk of a fall and injury, the warning says.
The ice storm warning area includes Washington, D.C., Fairfax, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fauquier and eastern Loudoun County and is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.
11:30 a.m.: The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay off the roads if possible today and tonight as freezing rain is expected to continue into the evening hours Saturday.
Freezing rain and drizzle were falling across Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park as of 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
VDOT is reporting icy patches on Interstate 66 and Sudley Manor Road in Manassas on its road conditions table.
But more broadly, the department is asking residents across the area to stay off roads if possible as conditions are expected to deteriorate during the day.
The Prince William County school division has canceled all Saturday activities, with the exception of its COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which is still happening for school division teachers and staff at Unity Reed High School.
Prince William County has canceled its COVID-19 testing, and the Prince William Health District has called off its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Beacon Hall at George Mason University on Saturday.
All residents scheduled for vaccination shots on Saturday, Feb. 13, will have their appointments rescheduled for the same time on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the county health district's new vaccination site at the Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Manor Road, Manassas, the health district announced via Twitter Friday night.
There were no power outages among either Dominion or NOVEC customers in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park as of 11:15 a.m., according to outage maps on the Dominion Energy and NOVEC websites.
But residents are asked to prepare for power outages just in case ice slicks power lines.
Prince William County is under a winter weather advisory until to 7 a.m. Sunday for an unpleasant and possibly dangerous mix of freezing rain and sleet.
The National Weather Service in Sterling is predicting ice accumulation of between one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch in the District of Columbia, portions of central and southern Maryland and central, northern and northwest Virginia.
People should prepare for difficult travel conditions because even a small amount of ice on untreated surfaces can make travel treacherous, the weather service says.
Residents in affected areas should also prepare for possible power outages, the weather service says.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
This storm could be devastating.
