You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATED: I-95 north reopen in Spotsylvania County after truck fire

  • Updated
  • 0
I-95 FIRE 4.jpg

The scene at Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County Monday night, hours after a fire involving a tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of paper shut down the highway.

 Virginia State Police

UPDATED: A stretch of Interstate 95 northbound in Spotsylvania County reopened after midnight Tuesday after crews finally extinguished giant rolls of paper that burned for hours after a tractor-trailer truck carrying 40,000 pounds of paper ignited Monday afternoon.

The 2022 Freightliner truck caught fire at about 4:36 p.m. on Monday, March 29, as a result of a mechanical failure. The driver, a 35-year-old Virginia Beach man, was able to escape the burning truck without injury, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.

Putting out the fire was a challenge because it reignited several times, Coffey said in an email Monday night.

Crews immersed the giant rolls of paper in a metal dumpster to extinguish them, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

The truck could not be moved while was still on fire, VDOT said.

I-95 FIRE.jpg

The remnants of a truck that caught fire while carrying 40,000 pounds of paper.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near mile marker 125 in Spotsylvania County. Police set up a detour to route traffic around the scene of the fire. 

The southbound lanes were closed briefly during the incident but reopened at about 6 p.m. Monday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters