UPDATED: I-95 north reopen in Spotsylvania County after truck fire

UPDATED: A stretch of Interstate 95 northbound in Spotsylvania County reopened after midnight Tuesday after crews finally extinguished giant rolls of paper that burned for hours after a tractor-trailer truck carrying 40,000 pounds of paper ignited Monday afternoon.
The 2022 Freightliner truck caught fire at about 4:36 p.m. on Monday, March 29, as a result of a mechanical failure. The driver, a 35-year-old Virginia Beach man, was able to escape the burning truck without injury, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
Putting out the fire was a challenge because it reignited several times, Coffey said in an email Monday night.
Crews immersed the giant rolls of paper in a metal dumpster to extinguish them, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a tweet.
The truck could not be moved while was still on fire, VDOT said.
The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near mile marker 125 in Spotsylvania County. Police set up a detour to route traffic around the scene of the fire.
The southbound lanes were closed briefly during the incident but reopened at about 6 p.m. Monday.
