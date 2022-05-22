Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.