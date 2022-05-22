UPDATED: Retired U.S. Navy Captain Hung Cao has come out on top of the “firehouse primary” Republicans held Saturday to pick their nominee to challenge U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton in November.
Cao, of Purcellville, garnered 52.3% of the vote in the ranked-choice contest – or the support of 7,729 voters after the 10th round of ballot counting.
Jeanine Lawson, a Prince William County supervisor representing the Brentsville District, came in second place with the support of 5,000 voters or about 33.8%.
Cao is a Vietnamese refugee who fled his home country with his family when he was a child and then went on to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy, becoming a special operations officer. During his 25-year military career, Cao served in combat missions in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.
While greeting last-minute voters in front of Gainesville Middle School just before voting came to a close Saturday afternoon, Cao said he felt good about his chances in the election because of the “energy behind his campaign.”
Cao said he had more individual donors than any of the other 10 candidates, which he said allowed him to advertise on television and reach a wider audience. Cao said the economy and education were top issues for Republican voters along with border security and defense. Cao said he is concerned about border security because the country “can’t have a national defense with an open border.”
About 15,200 voters cast ballots in Saturday’s contest. The party’s 10th District Committee chose a party-run primary using ranked-choice voting in part because so many candidates were vying for the nomination. The process allowed the party to ensure the winner had broad support, said George Dodge, chief of Lake Jackson volunteer fire station, one of three polling places in Prince William County.
“If you do just a state-run primary, it’s winner-take-all and it’s just one round of counting,” Dodge said Saturday. “You don’t know if you really have the population behind that candidate.”
The ranked-choice voting method allows voters to rank the candidates in numeric order, from one to 11. The purpose is to ensure the winning candidate receives the support of at least 51% of the voters. The process requires a series of vote-counting rounds. If no candidate wins a majority of the votes during the first round, the lowest-vote-getter is eliminated, and their votes are redistributed to the candidates ranked second on the ballots that listed the eliminated candidate in the No. 1 slot. The process continues until a candidate wins a majority of the vote.
Counting the ballots is a time-consuming and laborious process done by hand. The tallying was done in Ashburn at the 10th District GOP headquarters and was not complete until 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Candidate Brooke Taylor was eliminated after the first round of counting, followed by Jeff Mayhugh, who was eliminated in the second round and John Beatty, who was cut after the third. Theresa Ellis, a member of the Manassas City Council, was eliminated in the fourth round of tallying, followed by David Beckwith, John Henley, Caleb Max, Mike Clancy, Brandon Michon and Lawson.
Nearly 5,000 ballots were cast in Prince William County. The parking lot at the Gainesville Middle School polling place was full at about 3 p.m., where voters turned out at a steady pace despite the searing 96-degree heat.
Both Lawson and Cao were popular choices among Prince William County voters. Sandra Menacker, of Bristow, said she was supporting Lawson because she “understands the issues that concern us locally” and “stands against over-development.”
“She’s present in the community and a very warm person,” she added of Lawson.
Steve Angelo, of Manassas, said he voted for Cao because of his military record and because he considered him “a true conservative.”
“And by true conservative, I mean smaller government, helping people get back on their feet in this economy and somebody who is looking at the border,” Angelo said.
Angelo said he was mostly concerned about picking “a solid candidate who can win against the Democratic Party.”
Republicans “have to get control of either the House or the Senate,” Angelo said. “In the words of a lot of people, we’re trying to get our country back.”
Thomas, a voter who cast his ballot at Lake Jackson fire station but offered only his first name, said he came to support Ellis. He said she was the most likely to win the votes of women in the district, whom he said would decide the race. But he said he had a hard time filling out all 11 choices and stuck to just three or four names. Most of the candidates, he said, seemed to hold similar positions on the issues.
“It is like splitting hairs,” he said. “So you have to figure out who would be the best choice against Jennifer Wexton.”
Willie Deutsch, vice chairman of the Prince William Republican Committee, said one advantage of the May 21 firehouse primary was that it affords the winner about a month extra to campaign against Wexton than if the nominee were chosen in the June 21 state-run primary. There’s no Democratic primary in the 10th District because Wexton does not have a Democratic challenger. Wexton won the seat in a Democratic wave election in 2018 and was re-elected to a second term in 2020.
Meanwhile, the GOP’s 7th District committee opted to pick their candidate via a state-run primary because it will allow the most people to participate, said Ben Hazekamp, the committee’s chairman.
Also, Hazekamp said the 7th District’s committee is fairly new because of redistricting and does not yet have the resources to facilitate a party-run primary.
Prince William County is now split between the 10th and the 7th Districts as a result of the redistricting process. Previously, the 7th District was centered in the Richmond suburbs and Prince William County was split among three districts: the 1st, the 10th and the 11th.
In state-run primaries, all regular polling places are open to voters on Election Day, and voters are granted 45 days of early voting, according to state law.
“I really feel we get the best candidate when we have more people participate in the process,” Hazekamp said.
Reach Jill Palermo and Cher Muzyk at news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.