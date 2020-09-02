Lawmakers on Virginia’s House Appropriations Committee revived a bill aimed at making it easier to sue police officers for misconduct, voting Tuesday to send the measure for a vote before the full chamber.
The decision came less than 24 hours after the same panel voted the bill down, with two Democrats joining Republicans in opposing the legislation.
The proposal would allow lawsuits alleging constitutional violations by police to proceed in state court, an approach aimed at side-stepping the judicial doctrine of “qualified immunity” that often shields police from such claims at the federal level, where they currently must be filed.
Democratic leaders in the House and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus had listed the legislation as a priority heading into the special session, and the issue has drawn nationwide attention amid widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-71st, of Richmond, who proposed the bill, said he was surprised Monday when the legislation failed in committee and asked members of the panel Tuesday to reconsider a revised version of the bill, which they ultimately accepted on a 12-8 vote.
The changes addressed a “last-minute concern” raised by Del. David Reid, D-32nd, of Loudoun, over language in the bill that would’ve made law enforcement agencies liable for the actions of sworn officers working off-duty security jobs. The revised version shifts that liability to the private companies employing the off-duty officers.
“I want to thank Delegate Bourne,” Reid, who had opposed the bill Monday, said. “He and I spoke a couple of times yesterday and we were able to work through this particular item.”
Tuesday’s vote suggests the measure could potentially pass the full House, but it will likely face bipartisan opposition in the Senate, where lawmakers have already voted down a version of the bill introduced by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-16th, of Richmond.
Law enforcement groups and Republican lawmakers have argued the legislation would subject officers to frivolous lawsuits and make it harder for police departments to hire and retain officers.
“When you talk to, whether it be representatives of the State Police or local law enforcement, this is the (bill) they fear,” said Del. Kirk Cox, R-66th, of Colonial Heights. “Because they feel like without qualified immunity they will lose a tremendous amount of folks, not only from their current ranks but from their recruitment going into a tailspin.”
Democrats who support the legislation argued the bill doesn’t mean plaintiffs who file suit will necessarily win, only that it will entitle them to have their case heard before a judge or jury. They also noted police departments and their insurance policies — not individual officers — cover the cost of defending employees against lawsuits and paying any damages awarded.
“I watched the George Floyd video,” said Del. Jay Jones, D-89th, of Norfolk. “I could feel that officer’s knee on my neck as I watched it. I could feel the bullets in my back as I watched the video of Jacob Blake. This is a chance for Virginia to do the right thing and to do right by people. I promise you this will not have the financial impact, the chilling effect people say it is. Those are red herrings. This is an opportunity for our citizens to have their constitutional rights protected.”
Mercury Staff Writer Graham Moomaw contributed to this report.
Original story: General Assembly votes down bills aimed at ending qualified immunity for police in Virginia
A Virginia House of Delegates panel voted down legislation Monday aimed at making it easier to sue police officers who abuse their authority.
The bill, proposed by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-71st, of Richmond, would have allowed people to sue in state court — an effort to side-step the judicial doctrine of “qualified immunity” that often shields police from misconduct lawsuits in federal court.
“It’s simply allowing those victims and their families to have a full day in court and not allow a bad actor to avoid responsibility by simply invoking a judge-created defense that effectively cuts off access to justice for many of these victims,” Bourne said.
Two Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee, Dels. David Bulova, D-37th, of Fairfax, and David Reid, D-32nd, of Loudoun, joined Republicans in opposing the legislation.
Neither spoke about the legislation during the meeting and did not respond to emails seeking comment Monday afternoon. Lawmakers in the Senate, where Democrats also hold a majority, voted down similar legislation in committee last week.
The votes in both chambers mean Virginia lawmakers are unlikely to address the topic again until the regular legislative session next year. Democratic leaders in the House and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus had listed the proposal as a priority heading into the special session and the issue has drawn nationwide attention amid widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Police groups opposed the legislation, arguing that it would lead to an increase in frivolous lawsuits and make it harder to recruit new officers. Republican lawmakers agreed.
“This is going to have a tremendous chilling effect on hiring any law enforcement officers in Virginia where right now we have a tremendous supply and demand shortage,” said Del. Barry Knight, R-81st, of Virginia Beach.
Supporters of the bill said they found that argument unpersuasive.
“If people are not going to join a law enforcement entity because they fear they’re going to be liable for beating somebody or using excessive force, I’m not sure those are the people we want on our police forces anyway,” said Del. Jay Jones, D-89th, of Norfolk.
(5) comments
Socialist Demos in VA will now try to mess with police and their response has got to be...let the bad guy go free, let the bad gal rob the store since insurance may pay for it...dont break up the gang fight cuz you may ne sued in an effort for an out of court settlement paid by the taxpayer. In short, I suspect a huge retirement of cops since VA no longer has their backs.
Good luck VA BUT we still have concealed carry and with huge gun sales and ammo sales bad gals have to be very careful now since we must take care of ourselves as cops wont be around.
The disguised Northam, you know the Governor that is pro murder, has pretty much ruined VA . I wish NOVA would leave the state and stand on its own
Eventually people will come to their senses and realize we need law enforcement to protect the citizens.
Very few are saying that law enforcement and community policing are not needed AND wanted.
so its ok to kill a cop but they cant shoot back
Where are you reading that?
