UPDATED: Police have identified two men whose bodies were found in a wooded area off Featherstone Road in Woodbridge Saturday as Jairo Mayorga, 39, and Milton Lopez, 40, both of Woodbridge.
"The deceased were known to frequent the businesses in the area," Prince William County police said in a news release Monday.
A resident made the grisly discovery at about 10:35 a.m. Saturday, June 22. The bodies were found in the woods near the 1500 block of Featherstone Road, according to a Prince William County police news release.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say they do not believe there is reason for concern among area residents.
“The incident is isolated to the woodline and there are no public safety concerns at this time,“ the release said.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Prince William County police.
