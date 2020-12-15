UPDATED: A crash briefly closed Hillendale Drive in Dale City Tuesday night. The road was reopened by about 8:30 p.m.
There are no details yet from police regarding the two-car crash. Hillendale Drive was initially closed from Hamilton Drive to about Haddock Road as a result of the incident, which took place sometime after 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.