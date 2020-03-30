UPDATED: A second Heritage Hunt resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized, residents of the Gainesville active adult community were told in an email Monday.
The email, sent by Phil Pool, general manager of Heritage Hunt Homeowner's Association, comes seven days after Pool notified residents of the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in their community in a March 23 email.
Pool did not identify the victims in the emails. Pool did not immediately return an email seeking comment Monday night.
"The Heritage Hunt Board of Directors has been made aware that a second case of the COVID-19 virus is in Heritage Hunt," the email said.
"The CDC and PWC Health Department are involved, the individual is in the hospital and was under self-quarantine prior to going there, and all close contacts of the resident have been advised. Please understand that we are not at liberty to give out any further information on the resident. Thank you for your understanding."
The Prince William Times obtained copies of both emails from Heritage Hunt residents.
Heritage Hunt is an “active adult” community of about 3,400 residents over the age of 55. It has a mix of 1,863 single-family, attached and condominium homes, which are located behind a gated entrance on Arthur Hills Drive in Gainesville.
The Prince William Health District, led by Director Dr. Alison Ansher, declined to provide any information about the first Heritage Hunt case.
However, Ansher said Thursday, March 26, morning that at that point no cases had yet been reported in any nursing homes nor assisted living centers in Prince William County.
“To protect patient privacy, we cannot comment on specific patient information,” Ansher said in a Wednesday, March 25, email.
Ansher said the health department believes there is “community transmission” of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, which means the virus is being spread from person to person and is no longer originating only with people who have traveled to areas where there are large numbers of cases of the disease.
“While most of our cases so far have been travel-related or [have] household contacts to another case, it is still important for our residents to take all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote.
“These include social distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as practicing good preventive actions, such as washing hands and cleaning frequently touched surfaces. “
For high-risk groups, such as those who are over the age 65 or have an underlying condition, “the actions are even more important,” Ansher said.
As of Monday, March 30, a total of 79 Prince William County residents have tested positive for the COVID-19.
The Prince William Health District reported the county's first death associated with COVID-19 on Friday, March 27. The death was that of a man in his 70s with a chronic health condition who had been hospitalized, the health district said in a statement.
