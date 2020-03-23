UPDATED: Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday announced that all Virginia public schools would remain closed for the rest of the year and that certain "non-essential businesses" would be ordered to shutter as of midnight Tuesday.
Northam made the announcement during his 2 p.m. press conference in Richmond, which was held two hours after the Virginia Department of Health released the state's latest COVID-19 statistics. As of noon Monday, Virginia reported 254 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths due to the coronavirus, which Northam said is continuing to spread in Virginia.
Northam said that only "essential businesses," a designation that includes grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants (for carry-out or delivery orders only), construction supply stores and even ABC stores, could remain open but would be required to maintain social distancing and adhere to stricter cleaning rules.
Certain businesses considered "recreational" would be ordered closed, including bowling alleys, theaters and racetracks. Personal care outlets such as barber shops, spas and massage parlors would also be ordered closed. Non-essential stores and businesses that remain open must adhere to a 10-patron or fewer rule to remain open. The order would be in place for 30 days, Northam said.
Schools would receive guidance Tuesday from the state department of education regarding how schools should ensure they deliver instruction for the remaining weeks of the school year "and to make sure students are served equitably," Northam said.
"We do not make these decisions lightly," Northam said, regarding the closures. "But Virginia is one of the country's largest and most diverse states, and we must act. ... The point is to limit the places where people gather in groups."
While Northam's order will close public and private schools, it will allow day care centers and schools that are used as day care centers to remain open to care for children of essential workers, including health care workers, those who work in grocery stores and pharmacies and those involved in making or delivering essential supplies.
Northam said the state likely has 80,000 children under the age of 12 whose parents work in health care.
"We're calling on local communities and child care providers and public schools to rally together to provide child care for our essential personnel ... while following strict protocols to keep our children safe," Northam said.
All of Virginia's public school divisions are handing out food to students during the school closures. More information about school food distribution efforts can be obtained by texting FOOD or COMIDA to 877877, Northam said.
Northam acknowledged the financial impact of such steps but said more must be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus to keep the state's hospitals and health care providers from being overwhelmed.
"We are moving into a period of sacrifice, most of this have already begun to experience this.... there is more ahead and things are changing fast," Northam said. "Today, thousands and thousands of people are without work in our commonwealth; 40,000 people filed for unemployment last week. That number will go up."
Monday, March 23: Virginia reports 254 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths. Prince William holds steady at 18
Virginia reported 35 more cases of COVID-19 Monday for a new total of 254, while deaths in the commonwealth attributed to the virus rose to six.
The cases reported in Prince William County remained at 18, as of Monday, March 23, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
The additional deaths reported late Sunday night involved three women in their 80s. One lived in a long-term care facility, according to officials with the department of health's Peninsula District.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce three additional victims of COVID-19. We at VDH express our condolences to those families,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian.
“Increased public cooperation with the publicized guidelines that lessen the spread of the disease will reduce the incidence of deaths related to COVID-19," he added.
All three women died of respiratory failure linked to COVID-19. They were residents of James City County, Newport News and Williamsburg, the Peninsula Health District said.
There were a total of 124 cases in Northern Virginia counties as of Monday, March 23. They included six cases in Alexandria, 34 in Arlington County, 43 in Fairfax County, 15 in Loudoun County, 18 in Prince William County, two in Spotsylvania County and six in Stafford County.
Sunday, March 22: As state COVID-19 cases rise to 219, including 18 in PWC, Northam urges residents to 'please stay home.'
Gov. Ralph Northam stressed Sunday that the coronavirus will have long-term impacts on Virginia and its economy after state officials announced 67 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's new total to 219.
Prince William County had 18 cases as of Sunday, March 22, up four from Saturday, March 21, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
"This is not a matter of weeks, this is a matter of months," Northam said of the crisis during his 11 a.m. Sunday briefing in Richmond.
When asked by a reporter about the pandemic's affects on the state's economy, Northam said, "There's no question that this will have long-term impacts on our economy and we're doing everything we can to prepare Virginians for that."
Virginia lost a third person to COVID-19 on Saturday night.
A Fairfax County man in his 60s succumbed to respiratory failure in connection with the disease, the VDH said in a press release.
On Sunday, Northam announced new efforts to help Virginia's healthcare workers and hospitals acquire needed personal protective equipment, including gloves, gowns and face masks as well as respirators.
Northam also said he expects to make an announcement on Monday about whether mandated school closures would be extended during the ongoing health crisis.
The governor had already mandated last week that all public and private schools close for two weeks, shuttering them through Friday, March 27.
Most Northern Virginia school divisions, including Prince William County's, have already closed schools through Monday, April 13.
Northern Virginia counties account for 102 cases of COVID-19, nearly half of the state's total. As of Sunday, March 22, there were five cases in Alexandria, 26 cases in Arlington County, 31 cases in Fairfax County, 15 cases in Loudoun County, 18 cases in Prince William County, two cases in Spotsylvania County and five cases in Stafford County.
State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said the number of confirmed cases would continue to rise as more testing is conducted across the state.
Prince William County is no longer providing detailed information about its new cases, which have ticked up steadily over the past two weeks.
"We know the virus is in our community. In Northern Virginia there are pockets of community transmission," Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, said in an email Saturday.
Given the community transmission, Ansher stressed that residents continue to follow CDC advice for combatting the spread of the virus, including frequently washing hands and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.
It's been 15 days since Virginia reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, which involved a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico who tested positive on Saturday, March 7, after returning from an official trip to Ethiopia.
During the 11 a.m. Sunday briefing in Richmond, Peake said most of the new test results came from private labs -- an indication that more tests are being conducted across the state.
The state reported 3,337 tests for the coronavirus as of 5 p.m. Saturday. A total of 32 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, according the latest VDH report.
Officials: "Some" COVID-19 cases in Virginia nursing homes
Some of Virginia's cases of COVID-19 have been detected in nursing homes, although state officials provided no details Sunday about those patients or nursing homes where they reside, citing privacy concerns.
Peake said health department officials are analyzing the numbers and will release more information when they determine how that can be done without "incidentally identifying an individual."
Official: No inmates yet tested in Virginia's jails, prisons
Virginia has yet to have a confirmed coronavirus case in one of its more than 60 jails and prisons across the state, but it also has not conducted any tests among those who are incarcerated, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said Sunday in response to questions from reporters.
Moran was first asked whether there are any COVID-19 cases among Virginia's jailed population, to which he said: "No, as of this moment, there are no positive tests in our corrections facilities. ... We are being as transparent as possible."
When pressed by another reporter about whether any inmates had been tested, Moran said it has been difficult to amass information from all of Virginia's jails and sheriff's offices.
He then added: "I'm not aware of any [inmates] that have been tested. Some have been presented for testing but have not met the guidelines set by the Virginia Department of Health."
Moran went on to say that Virginia has taken "extraordinary steps" to free up space in its jails to allow for isolation areas in case any inmates test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks.
Moran said he has asked the state parole board to consider as soon as possible the cases of inmates older than 60 who are eligible for parole.
The state already has "geriatric release" for eligible inmates 65 and older, he noted.
Beyond that, the state has suspended inmate transfers from jails to prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and has encouraged local jails to use home-monitoring and other alternatives to incarceration whenever possible to "reduce the spread of the virus," Moran said.
Prince William Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth announced Friday, March 20, that such strategies are being pursued at the county's adult detention center.
Northam has been holding press briefings everyday at 11 a.m. for the last week. On Monday, March 23, the briefings will move to 2 p.m., Northam said.
On Sunday, Northam continued to stress the need for social distancing. He called for Virginians to stay home as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic.
"Do not go into crowds. Do not have gatherings," Northam said, adding: "Social distancing does not mean congregating on a local beach. This is not a holiday. This is not a vacation. Please stay home."
Saturday, March 21: Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 152, up 38 from Friday. Prince William at 14, up 2
Virginia officials Saturday morning reported 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, an increase of 38 cases in the last 24 hours.
Prince William County's number of coronavirus cases stands at 14, up two from Friday, March 20.
The state's new total includes 80 in the following Northern Virginia localities: the City of Alexandria has five cases, Arlington County has 22 cases, Fairfax County has 22 cases, Loudoun County has 14 cases, Prince William has 14 cases, Spotsylvania County has one case and Stafford County has two cases.
During his 11 a.m. press briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials announced that COVID-19 testing protocols have been adjusted to prioritize health care workers, people who have had close contact with confirmed cases and existing “clusters” of COVID-19 around the state.
State officials noted two clusters around Richmond and one in James City County earlier this week but mentioned no new clusters as of Saturday, March 21.
A “cluster” is defined as two or more cases linked to a common source.
Friday, March 20: Prince William's COVID-19 cases rise to 12, while Virginia adds 20 for a total of 114
Virginia reported 20 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s new total to 114. Prince William saw one new case, bringing the local total to 12, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
During his 11 a.m. press briefing, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam again stressed the need for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and said he is "heartened" to see many residents and businesses complying with the mandate.
But Northam also said localities have the authority to enforce the rule, which was formally issued in an emergency order on Tuesday, March 17.
"We’re hearing reports of some businesses being noncompliant. Our localities have the authority to enforce the 10-person limit at restaurants, theaters and fitness centers. I fully expect them to use it when needed," Northam said.
Every Virginia health district region is now reporting at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, including the southwest, which had not yet had a confirmed case before Friday.
Across Virginia, 25 localities are reporting at least one case. James City County, in the Peninsula area around Williamsburg, has the highest number, at 19. That’s followed by Arlington County, which reported 17 cases as of Friday.
In Northern Virginia, there were 57 reported cases as of Friday, March 20, including 17 in Arlington County, 16 in Fairfax County, 12 in Prince William County, nine in Loudoun County, two in Stafford County and one in Spotsylvania County.
More detailed information about the Prince William County cases had not yet been released as of noon on Friday, March 20. Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher has not yet responded to emailed requests for comment about the last several coronavirus cases reported in the county.
Prince William saw its numbers more than double on Thursday, rising from four to 11.
During the Friday press briefing, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said the state's capacity of coronavirus tests exceeded 1,000 as of midday Friday but is still limited due to a lack of testing supplies.
Dr. Denise Toney, director of Virginia’s Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, said the state lab does not currently have a backlog of tests waiting to be processed, but is experiencing a shortage of testing reagents.
Oliver noted that the cases across the U.S. numbered more than 13,000 on Friday. There have so far been 196 deaths across the country. Virginia had 20 people hospitalized with the virus and two deaths as of Friday, the same number of deaths the VDH reported on Tuesday, March 17.
“We do not have a medicine for COVID 19. We do not have a vaccine,” Oliver said. “The only thing we have to prevent this disease is social distancing, so we all need to do that.”
In response to a question about the role of the Virginia National Guard, Northam said he had not yet decided whether to mobilize any units.
“I would describe the National Guard as being on standby right now,” Northam said.
Northam acknowledged that the past few days have been scary and stressful for Virginians, and he said he realizes that many have already lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tens of thousands of Virginians have already applied for unemployment benefits in the past few days, said Virginia’s Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy.
Healy said the state is increasing capacity at the employment commission in hopes of speeding up the process of filing for benefits. Among other things, the commission has increased its server capacity and added a new call center, Healy said.
The state has also waived its waiting requirement to receive benefits and has suspended the rules around applying for at least three jobs a week to continue receiving unemployment checks.
Checks should be able to go out within a week or so of filing, Healy said.
Healy also stressed that anyone who thinks they might be eligible for unemployment benefits should apply, since the rules around them have been changing daily.
“We want everyone to apply. We’re going to keep that [application] data, so if the rules change, we can go back and start issuing those checks, Healy said.
Thursday, March 19: Prince William coronavirus cases more than double, while Virginia cases rise to 94
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 11 in Prince William County as of Thursday, more than doubling from four on Wednesday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, only two cases in Prince William are travel related and one was transmitted from another case.
Eight, however, are from an unknown origin, the VDH data say.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 94 on Thursday, up 17 from Wednesday’s total of 77.
There were a total of 55 cases across Northern Virginia, including 17 in Arlington, 16 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, five in Loudoun, four in Alexandria and two in Stafford.
A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus with 19 people hospitalized, according to VDH.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced measures limiting gathering of more than 10 people on Monday to combat the spread of the virus.
The Northam administration is encouraging high-risk Virginians, those with underlying health conditions or who are over age 65, to self-quarantine.
Thursday, March 19: Virginia's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 77 on Wednesday, up 10 from the day before, and the state is contending with three "outbreaks" of COVID-19, including one in James City County and two in Richmond.
Gov. Ralph Northam updated the numbers at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, during a press conference with other state officials in Richmond.
The number of cases in Prince William County remained at four, the same number reported on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Outbreaks are defined as "two or more cases that ... can be traced to a common exposure," State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said.
James City County now has 17 cases of COVID-19, Oliver said.
Four Richmond residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. They are the first positive cases in the city limits, according to a report in the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
All of the Richmond cases involve men, two in their 20s and two in their 30s, who had recently traveled outside of the state. Three were in one group, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said during a Wednesday morning press conference, according to the RTD report.
The fourth man traveled to New York and had contact with someone who tested positive. All four are in self-isolation at home. One had been hospitalized, Stoney said.
State officials are still awaiting the results of at least 65 COVID-19 tests, not including those being processed by private labs, officials said.
Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia's secretary of health and human resources, shared information regarding Virginia's supply of ventilators and other hospital equipment, which has become a nationwide concern during the coronavirus pandemic.
Carey said there are "nearly 2,000" intensive care unit beds with "respiratory support equipment" across the state, as well as 400 additional units in state reserves.
Beyond that, there are strategic national stockpiles, and health care providers are working with private providers to supplement those assets, Carey said.
Tuesday, March 17: Gov. Ralph Northam orders 10-patron limit as cases rise to 67 across Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order Tuesday that allows law enforcement to enforce a ban that prohibits more than 10 patrons in places such as restaurants, fitness centers and theaters.
Northam and State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.”
All Virginians should increase social distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, the state said. This follows federal guidelines announced Monday.
At a press conference earlier Tuesday Oliver announced that two people have died from the disease and 67 people are confirmed to have it, including one patient who is currently in a long-term care facility — which he said was “very concerning.”
Oliver said about 48 tests are currently pending. The first confirmed case was announced on March 7.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high but the individual risk is dependent upon exposure. People over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions were urged to self-quarantine due to elevated vulnerability to the disease.
Oliver said that there are currently 300 to 400 COVID-19 testing kits in the commonwealth, with more on order.
“I don’t want you to think that you are just getting a cold,” Oliver said. “This is a serious, serious pandemic and social distancing is, therefore, something we should do and take seriously, for ourselves, for our loved ones, and for our community.”
Oliver also said there are federal plans to launch automated test sites and drive-through testing centers nationwide in the areas that have been hit the hardest by the disease.
Sentara Healthcare has opened three drive-through testing centers in Hampton Roads for those who are at the highest risk for the disease.
Northam has also rolled out new measures to support workers across the state that are being affected by closures due to the coronavirus, including eliminating the wait for unemployment benefits and increased eligibility for unemployment status.
Workers may be able to qualify for unemployment if their employer slows or ceases operations due to the disease; if they have been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official but are not receiving sick pay or medical leave; or if they are not receiving paid medical leave while staying home to take care of sick family members.
The one-week unpaid waiting period was waived for benefits, and unemployment funds are available through the Virginia Employment Commission, Northam said.
The state ordered all 75 offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles to close, in addition to urging the Supreme Court of Virginia to close all courts until April 6 for non-emergency or non-essential court proceedings.
Online services are still available, the governor said, and 60-day extensions have been granted for expired licenses and registrations.
The State Corporation Commission also issued an order to suspend utility service disconnections for the next 60 days in order to provide relief for those financially impacted by COVID-19.
“Together we will get through this and we will be a better Virginia,” Northam said. “Every single one of us has a personal responsibility in this situation, every one of us has a role in being part of the solution.”
The Virginia Department of Health currently has a 24-hour Coronavirus information hotline that can be reached at 877-ASK-VDH3 or 877-275-8343 for questions about the disease.
(6) comments
Schools closed? We should be exempt from school bonds on our taxes then.
Translation from the Democrat state leadership both in Richmond and PWC, " we will cease upon this faux crises to raise taxes that will last a generation" Please do not ask me what leadership skills I exhibited in the fall of last year, when Va could have stocked up on supplies and equipment but Failed to act even though our Senior Senator is the ranking member of the Senate Intel Cmte. But I was able to off load stocks before the crash came! Just dont ask about my lack of advanced leadership" So Demos in VA, thanks for letting us down and thanks for all those new taxes due to your lack of advanced leadership.
Why is World Gym on Dale Blvd still open!?!?
Aside from the obvious, more tests will yield more cases and more cases will bring along more deaths...our biggest fear must be government overreach and having them take and not give back control of our freedoms. Cali has laid their state low and New York is close behind . Va being the weak tag along sister should be trying something similar soon. Keep our state free from overreach that doesn't go away.
It's not my place to tell you what to write but I think you should be doing your part to not heighten panic or anxiety. Saying we have doubled those sick is too inflaming, 11 sick is 11 too many but be wiser in word choice. The more tests VA gets the higher the number will grow it's only natural. But we have 2 deaths in the state...2. The US has 10s of 1000s die each year from the flu and there is no panic. So press, you calm down and you do your part to calm us down. Flame fanning is failed journalism
The difference between the flu and COVID-19 isn’t that more people die from the flu, but the mortality rate is higher with this pandemic. Understanding anything less than that isn’t truly taking it seriously.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.