UPDATED: A propane grill is being blamed for a fire in Bristow Sunday afternoon that displaced 14 people, including seven adults and seven children, and left four townhomes with significant damage, according to Prince William County fire and rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to the 12300 block of Malvern Way in the Sheffield Manor area at 3:27 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the homes, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Due to the extent of the conditions and volume of fire, a second alarm was requested, Smolsky said in a news release.
Four townhouses were significantly damaged, but there were no injuries.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office is advising that preliminary indications suggest the fire was accidental in nature, Smolksy said.
The Red Cross is responding to the blaze to help the displaced families, Smolsky said.
