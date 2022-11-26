The undefeated Freedom High School Eagles soared to a 53-21 victory Saturday, Nov. 26 against the Patriot High School Pioneers, becoming the state's Class 6 Region B champions.
The Eagles and Pioneers met at Freedom High School in Woodbridge for the 1 p.m. matchup.
The Eagles' offense was off to a quick start, scoring 22 points in the first quarter. The Pioneers scored one touchdown in the second quarter but it was matched by a fourth touchdown by the Eagles, making the game 29-7 at the half.
Freedom's Jeff Overton scored a quick touchdown at the start of the third quarter, bringing the score to 35-7. The Eagles would go on to score three more touchdowns in the second half, while the Pioneers racked up two more, bringing in a total of 21 points.
When the clock ran out, the score stood at Freedom 53, Patriot 21.
The Freedom H.S. Eagles now advance to the state semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 3. If the Eagles win that game, they will fly to the state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10.
