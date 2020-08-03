UPDATED: Prince William County officials have canceled scheduled free COVID-19 tests Monday evening and all day Tuesday due to the inclement weather expected with the onset of Tropical Storm Isaias, county officials announced Monday afternoon.
Testing was to occur at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Monday, Aug. 3, at Splashdown Water Park. That has been canceled, according to a 3 p.m. announcement from county officials.
Testing will be canceled on Tuesday due to the tropical storm.
Testing will resume on Wednesday at the following times and places:
1:30 p.m.: Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility, 3800 Graham Park Road, Triangle, Va. 22172
5:30 p.m.: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas, Va. 20110
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
Prince William County is using federal COVID-19 relief funding to conduct the free testing at multiple locations around the county, a strategy that is hoped to be more accessible to residents than the larger-scale testing that occurred earlier in the pandemic, according to county officials.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, and the City of Manassas Park to receive a COVID test as well as the results, according to a county news release.
(5) comments
We just got to learn to live with it and go back to normal. I don't remember economy being shut down for swine or bird flu or even ebola. Does anyone remember.
150,000 are dead from this virus none of those other diseases were even as close to lethal as this virus is. Research across the world is being done to combat this virus and develop a vaccine, we need to reduce the number of cases before we can get even close to normal and the way forward includes a lot of testing to get a better picture of what is going on in our communities.
Why would anyone without symptoms get tested? Just because you are don't have it today, doesn't mean you wont have it tomorrow., Do they get tested every day?
Because people could be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, it's better to test as much as possible to establish better contact tracing and understand the spread of the virus to better contain it.
All this for something that could easily just vanish. No vaccine has currently been found for any coronavirus to date. SARS, MERS, none. 7 Coronaviruses to date have no vaccine.
