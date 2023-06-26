Police have issued warrants for the arrest of a Fredericksburg man in connection with a fatal double shooting at a Dumfries home Friday morning that resulted in the death of Jeremiah Quentin Deck, 21, of Woodbridge, and left another man injured.
Police are looking for Daniel Christopher Shannon, 33, of the 600 block of Olde Forge Drive in Fredericksburg, in connection with the fatal shootings that took place at a home in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court. The home is located in the Williamstown area of Dumfries, east of U.S. 1.
The police investigation revealed that Shannon, Deck and the second victim, a 23-year-old man, and at least four other people were inside the home when an argument broke out among the men.
They separated, and Shannon allegedly went to the upper level of the residence, where the victims were subsequently shot multiple times, both to the upper body, said 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok a Prince William County police department spokesman.
One of the victims exited the home for help as officers were arriving on scene. Officers rendered aid to both victims until fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported them to area hospitals, Perok said in a news release.
Deck died as a result of his injuries, while the 23-year-old victim remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, Perok said.
As of Monday, June 26, attempts to locate Shannon had been unsuccessful. He is described as a Black man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes, the release said.
The Shannon left the home in a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Virginia license plates: VVA-7727.
Deck’s death is the 12th homicide to occur in Prince William County in 2023, Perok said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 703-792- 6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
