UPDATED: A Fredericksburg man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in the Dumfries last week turned himself into police on Tuesday and was charged with murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old Woodbridge man, according to Prince William County police.
Daniel Christopher Shannon, 33, of Fredericksburg, was being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, June 27 after being charged with multiple felonies in connection with fatal shooting of Jeremiah Quentin Deck, 21, of Woodbridge, and a shooting of a 23-year-old Dumfries who was hospitalized, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The police investigation into the incident revealed that Shannon, Deck, the shooting second victim and at least four other people were inside a home in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court, in the Williamstown-area of Dumfries, when an argument broke out among the three men.
The men separated before Shannon allegedly went to the upper level of the residence and subsequently shot the victims multiple times in the upper body, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police department spokesman, said in an earlier news release.
One of the victims exited the home for help as officers were arriving on scene. Officers rendered aid to both victims until fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported them to area hospitals, Perok said.
Deck’s death is the 12th homicide to occur in Prince William County in 2023, Perok said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 703-792- 6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
