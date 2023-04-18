The Prince William Board of County Supervisors' meeting was abruptly cut short Tuesday night after former Gainesville supervisor John Stirrup suffered a medical emergency in the board chambers during public comment time and was taken away via an ambulance.
Stirrup, 65, of Haymarket, collapsed at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, as he was speaking at the microphone at the back of the board room.
Prince William County sheriff's deputies in attendance evacuated the board chambers and called 911. Paramedics took Stirrup out of the building on a stretcher as sheriff's deputies formed a line in the lobby of the James J. McCoart Administration building to allow the stretcher to pass through.
Stirrup was taken to a nearby hospital. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Gainesville, reported via text at about 10:14 p.m. Tuesday that Stirrup was speaking with relatives at the hospital and feeling better.
"John is feeling much better, resting and even telling a few dad jokes to the hospital staff," Lawson said in a text message. "He and Heidi are incredibly grateful for our first responders, medical team and all those who have reached out and offered their prayers and support."
Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter announced around 8:45 p.m. that the meeting would be canceled for the evening and would reconvene at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Shorter also praised the first responders for their quick action to come to Stirrup's aid.
The meeting was called to allow supervisors to make changes to their budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The supervisors were expected to take straw votes to set the county's real estate and data center tax rates, tweak planned raises for county employees and make other last-minute adjustments to their spending plan ahead of taking a final vote on the budget, which the board is scheduled to do next Tuesday, April 25.
Stirrup is vying for the Republican nomination in to run for the 21st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Before Stirrup collapsed, he was speaking about crime and blaming the board of supervisors' Democratic majority for the rising crime rate over the past year.
"I place the increase in crime squarely on the five Democrats that sit on the board," Stirrup said in his remarks.
Stirrup went on to claim that Democrats sought to "defund the police." He also spoke in favor of reinstating the 287g program at the Prince William County jail, an initiative that had allowed sheriff's deputies trained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to access federal databases to determine the immigration status of those brought to the jail after committing crimes.
The Prince William County Jail Board declined to renew the program in 2020 at the recommendation of former Prince William County police chief Barry Barnard. Barnard blamed the program for driving a wedge between police and the county's growing Hispanic community. Critics of the program argued it resulted in individuals being deported after being accused of mostly minor crimes and before their cases could be adjudicated.
Alicia Gloss, a resident of the Coles District, was lined up to speak directly after Stirrup. She said she was glad the meeting was canceled.
"I couldn't have spoken after that," Gloss said of Stirrup falling while at the microphone. "I would have given up my time slot for a moment of prayer and silence for him. I just hope he is okay."
Prince William County spokeswoman Rachel Johnson released this statement after the meeting ended: "We would like to extend our heartfelt concern and well wishes to the affected resident and their family during this difficult time. The health and safety of our community members are of paramount importance to the Board of County Supervisors, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for all attendees."
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
