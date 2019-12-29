UPDATED: One suspect arrested in connection with the fatal double shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's Dec. 26 was arrested during a traffic stop in Fairfax County, while the other was located at the home of an acquaintance in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.
That was among the bits of additional information released Sunday night by Prince William County police regarding Jordan Anderson and Ryan Thomas Walker, who were taken into police custody for the armed robbery and shootings that killed a Manassas father of two and left another man with serious gunshot wounds.
Yusuf Ozgur, a Door Dash delivery man, was shot and killed by two masked suspects as he entered the Denny's restaurant at 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas to pick up a to-go order just before 2:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
Moments earlier, a 34-year-old Rixeyville man who was dining at the restaurant was shot twice while sitting on the floor, complying with the suspects demands. He is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.
Anderson, of Manassas, and Walker, of Chantilly, both 22, were arrested on murder and other charges Sunday, Dec. 29, in connection with the armed robbery and shootings, police announced earlier Sunday.
The two were the subject of an intense, three-day manhunt that prompted the FBI to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest and conviction.
Police received more than 100 tips from the public regarding the crime, which Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard called "heinous" and "callous" during a Thursday afternoon press conference. Police released pictures and a video of the masked suspects traipsing through the restaurant, one brandishing a handgun, and the other a baton, police said.
The video was viewed thousands of times online, and police said Sunday night that information received from the public "helped confirm the identity of the suspects involved," according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
But Perok declined to say what kind of information helped police identify the suspects, saying those specifics would not be released at this time.
Anderson was located and stopped in the Newington area of Fairfax County by members of Prince William County's Special Investigations Bureau and the ATF. Police recovered "additional evidence" during a subsequent search of Anderson's vehicle and his Manassas home, Perok said in a Sunday night news release.
But Perok also declined to say what evidence was collected from the vehicle and residence or when the traffic stop occurred and for what reason, saying that information is also part of the investigation and cannot yet be released.
Perok said Prince William police extend their thanks to the Virginia State Police, FBI, ATF and the U.S. Marshals for their support during the investigation.
"This investigation was tirelessly worked with assistance from the Virginia State Police and our federal partners from the FBI and ATF, who offered resources including technical and forensic support, and the U.S. Marshals who located and apprehended [Walker]," Perok said in a news release.
"Detectives and our law enforcement partners are appreciative of the overwhelming support from our community in this case which enabled us to identify and arrest the suspects responsible for the murder of Yusuf Ozgur and the malicious wounding of another victim who is recovering from his injuries sustained during the incident," Perok said.
Great work PWCPD.
