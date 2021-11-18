You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: Fight between 2 shoppers at Potomac Mills mall erupts in gunfire, leaving 1 injured; suspect still at-large

  • Updated
Potomac Mills mall outdoor view

Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge (file)

 Delia Engstrom

Prince William County police are looking for a suspect and any witnesses to a shooting at the Potomac Mills mall Thursday afternoon that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the Potomac Mills mall at 3:09 p.m Thursday, Nov. 18, after a shooting was reported at the Fashion Mechanics store, located in near Five Below in the Potomac Mills mall.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after a fight broke out between two patrons at the Fashion Mechanics store, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, police spokeswoman.

During the fight, one patron retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the other man. Both men fled the store and the injured individual drove to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.

The shooter fled the area before police arrived.  No additional injuries were reported, the release said.

"The incident was contained within the store, and there is no active threat to the community," the release said.

The suspect has not been identified nor located at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500, the release said.

This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates. 

