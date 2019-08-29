UPDATED: A local man with a felony record was being held without bond at the Prince William County Detention Center Thursday in connection with reports of gunfire heard onboard a local commuter bus Tuesday, according to police.
Larry Roderick Davis, Jr., 37, of no fixed address, turned himself into police on Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, officers responded to a Lake Ridge-area bus stop at Old Bridge Road and Titania Way about 6:30 p.m., after witnesses aboard a Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission bus reported hearing a gunshot aboard the bus, Carr said in a news release.
Prior to officers’ arrival, an unknown man was seen quickly exiting the bus carrying a small backpack. No injuries were reported, but damage was located to a seat and window in the rear of the bus, near where the suspect was sitting, the news release said.
Davis has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident. Details about Davis's previous criminal convictions were not immediately available Thursday.
A court date has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19.
Original report: Prince William County police are looking for a man whose gun apparently fired onboard a public bus near a Lake Ridge bus stop.
Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to investigate the gunshot, which was reported by other riders who said they heard a gun fire on a Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission bus while it was stopped at Old Bridge Road and Titania Way, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
After the shot was heard, the driver proceeded to the next bus stop for safety and contacted police. Prior to officers arriving, an unknown man was seen quickly exiting the PRTC bus carrying a small backpack, Carr said in a news release.
No injuries were reported. Damage was found on a seat and window in the rear of the bus, near where the suspect was sitting, Carr said.
Police are looking for a black man, about 25 years old, with short black hair, a moustache, a short beard and a tattoo on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, carrying a black backpack, khaki shorts and white sneakers, the release said.
