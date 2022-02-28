UPDATED: A Fauquier County Sheriff's deputy whose cruiser struck a car on U.S. 17 Friday morning, killing a Bealeton couple, has been place on administrative leave while the accident is investigated, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office is "conducting an internal review of the incident, pursuant to sheriff’s office policies and procedures," the agency said in a press release.
The deputy, Brock Smith, 25, of Amissville, will remain on leave until the internal investigation is complete, the release said.
Smith was also injured in the crash, which occurred near the intersection of U.S. 17, also known as Marsh Road, and Granite Street.
Smith was on duty when his cruiser struck a Toyota Camry occupied by Brian Dangerfield and his wife, Mary Dangerfield, both 65, who were turning right onto U.S. 17 north from Granite Street. Smith was also traveling north and was unable to avoid hitting the couple's car, according to an earlier Virginia State Police press release.
Brian Dangerfield, who was driving the car, died at the scene. Mary Dangerfield was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The crash occurred a short distance away from the couple's home on Granite Street.
Smith suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, the Virginia State Police said.
Citing the ongoing investigation, officials from both the Virginia State Police and the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on Smith's rate of speed at the time of the collision or whether he was responding to a call when the crash occurred.
Sunday, Feb. 27: State police: 2 die after crash with Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office cruiser
Two Bealeton residents have died as a result of a Friday morning crash in the Goldvein area of Fauquier County involving a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy who also suffered serious injuries in the incident, according to Virginia State Police.
Both Brian P. Dangerfield, 65, and Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, of Bealeton, succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the crash, which occurred at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Route 1700, also known as Granite Street, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman.
The Dangerfields, traveling in a 2018 Toyota Camry, were traveling west on Granite Street when they stopped at a stop sign and then pulled into the path of a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, a 2014 Dodge Charger, driven by Deputy Brock K. Smith, 25, of Amissville, who was on duty at the time of the crash, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman.
Smith was traveling north on U.S. 17, also known in that area as Marsh Road, and was not able to avoid striking the Toyota. The impact caused the Toyota to overturn in the median, Coffey said in a news release.
Brian P. Dangerfield, who was driving the Toyota, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
Mary D. Dangerfield, his passenger, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was also wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
Smith, the Fauquier County deputy, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
The Dangerfields own a home on Granite Street close to where the crash occurred, according to Fauquier County property records.
The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing with assistance from the Fauquier Commonwealth's Attorney Office, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.