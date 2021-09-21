UPDATED: Dumfries Town Council approves ‘The Rose’

The Dumfries Town Council approved plans Tuesday for “The Rose” gaming facility and hotel.
The $389 million casino-sized building will feature a hotel with up to 305 rooms, eight restaurants, a 1,500-seat theatre, 175,000 square feet of gaming space and an 80-acre public park at the current site of the Potomac Landfill, located off Interstate 95 and Va. 234.
The council approved a rezoning and conditional use permit for the facility on a 6-1 vote.
“My promise to you when I ran as mayor was that I was going to help make Dumfries become a destination place,” Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood said before the vote. “The Rose has presented that to us ... and so much more. It's going to bring to fruition the closure of this local landfill [and] an 80-acre public park.”
By state code, gambling at the facility will be limited to off-track betting and historic horse race betting machines, which are similar to slot machines.
The project could close the landfill as soon as this year, about 10 years ahead of schedule. The public park will be maintained by Colonial Downs for 10 years before it is dedicated to the Town of Dumfries, according to an attorney for the applicant.
Only Councilwoman Cydny Neville voted against the project. Neville said she supports “the vision” for the development but remains concerned about traffic and its impact on the town and the region.
“The amount of cars on the road that are going to result in an infrastructure problem. Let’s be honest,” Neville said. “... There’s going to be [tax revenue], $10 million or $11 million, and we’re going to have to use that to hire staff to maintain the infrastructure that comes from the traffic.”
Neville’s comments came in response to a letter sent from Prince William County transportation and planning officials to the town last week asking the town to seek stronger commitments from Colonial Downs to address the gaming facility’s traffic impacts. County officials asked the town to ensure that a new intersection improvement at U.S. 1 and Va. 234 be built before the facility opens. The new intersection would eventually connect those roads with the long-awaited extension of Potomac Shores Parkway.
More than 20 Dumfries and Prince William County residents gave their input on The Rose during the public hearing, including several current and former Prince William County elected officials. About 15 spoke in favor and another eight residents spoke against the project.
Prince William County School Board member Loree Williams (Woodbridge), a former Dumfries resident, said the traffic that will be generated by The Rose in Dumfries and the surrounding area “is a major concern.”
“You have not done any work collaboratively with the surrounding counties that this will absolutely impact,” Williams said. “Right now, Route 1 can’t handle any more traffic. Route 234 cannot handle any more traffic. And God forbid there’s an accident. No one will get there.”
Marty Nohe, a former Prince William County supervisor representing the Coles District, also spoke against the project. Nohe said more work needs to be done to mitigate the traffic in the area before the project is approved. Nohe encouraged council members to either deny the project or put it on hold until a better traffic infrastructure plan could be created.
“The Town of Dumfries can do better this,” Nohe said
Many others spoke about the project’s potential benefits to the town, including the prospect of more jobs, badly needed local retail and restaurants and the potential local tax revenues the project will generate.
The Rose is expected to create more than 600 jobs with an average annual salary of $46,000, which is about 50% of the area’s median income. It is estimated to generate nearly $11 million in annual local tax revenue for Dumfries, nearly tripling the size of Dumfries annual budget. It is also projected to generate about $8 million in annual tax revenue for Prince William County, according to an economic development study paid for by Colonial Downs.
Chris Brown, a former Dumfries mayor, spoke in favor of the project. Brown presided over the Dumfries Town Council when Colonial Downs pursued a horse racing track for the same parcel of land in the late 1990s. That project was ultimately rejected. Brown said Tuesday that bringing Colonial Downs to the town “was a good idea then. It’s a better idea now.”
“An investment of this nature can positively change the lives of those who live here,” Brown said.
The first phase of The Rose is planned to open in 2023 and would consist of several restaurants, the gaming floor, up to 155 hotel rooms, a structured parking garage and the park. The second phase will consist of additional hotel rooms, restaurants, retail and a live theater with a target opening date of 2025 or 2026.
Colonial Downs currently operates Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in the nearby Triangle Shopping Plaza, which has 150 historical horse-race betting machines. If The Rose is approved, Colonial Downs will move those machines to the larger facility and use the existing facility as a workforce development center.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
