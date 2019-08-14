The driver in a fatal crash in Dale City early Sunday morning is now facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, Prince William County police announced Wednesday.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2:17 a.m., police responded the 4100 block of Dale Boulevard to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan, Prince William County police said in a news release.
The police investigating determined that a 2018 Toyota Camry and a 2018 Ducati V4 S motorcycle "were traveling at a high rate of speed" west on Dale Boulevard, approaching Forestdale Avenue when "the driver of the Camry lost control of the vehicle and made contact with the motorcycle causing both vehicles to travel over the center median of Dale Boulevard and strike two separate trees before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes," Prince William County police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as John Jon Lee, 46, of Rockville, Maryland, separated from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Katrina Nicole Thomas, was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Police determined that Thomas was driving while intoxicated and during a search of the vehicle following the crash, police found "an open container of alcohol and marijuana," Perok said in the news release.
Thomas, 26, of Fredericksburg, was charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated. She remains hospitalized and has a court date on Oct. 24, Perok said in the news release.
I wonder how awesome and crazy K Tree Tree is feeling now. This is really sad!
