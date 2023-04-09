A Stafford man has been charged in connection with a head-on crash in Dumfries last week that killed a 33-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl, both from Woodbridge, and left a 46-year-old Woodbridge woman seriously injured.
Mustafa Nofel Alijazairi, 33, of Stafford, was behind the wheel of a 2007 Chrysler 300 that both victims were riding in when it crashed head-on into another vehicle on Va. 234 near the Fortuna Center Plaza shopping center at about 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, according to police.
After their investigation, police determined that Alijazairi and Dorothy Anne Fontain, 33, who died after the crash, were involved in an argument as they and the 5-year-old were driving northbound on Va. 234, also called Dumfries Road.
During the argument, Alijazairi allegedly intentionally drove the Chrysler 300 into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevrolet Suburban being driven by the 46-year-old Woodbridge woman, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Neither Alijazairi nor Fontain were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The child was also determined to have not been properly restrained, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Suburban was properly seat belted.
The force of the collision caused both vehicles to rotate, with the Chrysler 300 running off the roadway and onto a sidewalk. The Suburban came to rest facing southbound traffic, Perok said in an earlier news release.
Fontain and the 5-year-old girl died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash. Alijazairi and the Woodbridge woman driving the Suburban were taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Perok said in an earlier news release.
As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the Chrysler 300, identified as a 33-year-old Stafford man, was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Following consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Alijazairi was arrested on Friday, April 7 at his home in Stafford. He was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding and was being hedl without bond pending an upcoming court date, the release said.
