Four people were transported to the hospital early Monday afternoon after a Toyota SUV plowed into a wall of windows at a Chipotle in Woodbridge, according to police.
Those injured included the driver of the SUV, whose name has not been released, and three customers who were inside the restaurant when the incident occurred, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Rescue crews and police responded to the Chipotle at 1926 Daniel Stuart Square, located near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Opitz Boulevard, at about 12:11 p.m. on Monday, March 28, Smolsky said in a news release.
A gray Toyota 4 Runner SUV drove into the side of the building, shattering several windows. It's not known why the vehicle hit the building, Smolsky said.
A Prince William County building official has declared the building unsafe to occupy. It is not known when it will reopen, Smolsky said.
The four people were taken to the hospital appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, Smolsky said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
