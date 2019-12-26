UPDATED: Police have identified the diner killed in an overnight double-shooting and armed robbery at Denny's in Manassas as a 56-year-old Manassas man.
Yusuf Ozgur, 56, was dining at the restaurant when two armed robbers entered sometime around 2:25 a.m. That's when Prince William County police officers responded to the restaurant, located at 8201 Sudley Road, after reports of the shootings.
The second victim shot was identified as a 34-year-old Rixeyville man, who remains hospitalized, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County police department.
Police have not released the second victim's name.
The victims were not known to one another or the suspects. More information will be released when available, Perok said in a news release.
This is a developing story. Stay with princewilliamtimes.com for updates.
Original story: An armed robbery at Denny's restaurant in Manassas overnight has left one man dead of gunshot wounds and another hospitalized, according to police.
Officers were called to the Denny's at 8201 Sudley Road at 2:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, in response to reports that two armed men entered the business and began demanding money and property from customers and employees, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided the victims first aid until rescue personnel arrived and transported both to an area hospital, where one man died this morning, Perok said in a news release.
The other victim remains hospitalized, Perok said.
Police are searching for two black males in their late teens or early 20s in connection with the robbery and shootings. The men are described as being between 5 foot 10 and 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.
They were last seen wearing all black or dark colored clothing.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
