UPDATED: An early-morning crash at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville on Saturday has now claimed the lives of both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle involved in the incident, according to police.
Both James Edward Beach II, 41, of Gainesville, who was driving the motorcycle, and Shannon Nicole Meyer, 22, of Bristow, his passenger, have died as a result of their injuries, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
Beach was pronounced dead at the scene, while Meyer was transported to an area hospital, where she late succumbed to her injuries, according to a police news release.
Beach was driving a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R “at a high rate of speed” southbound on Lee Highway, approaching Heathcote Boulevard, when a 2010 Toyota Highlander exited the Interstate 66 west off-ramp, the release said.
The SUV was crossing Lee Highway and traveling onto Heathcote Boulevard with a green traffic signal. The motorcycle proceeded through the intersection against a red traffic signal, striking the SUV in the right rear section of the vehicle, the news release said.
Both the driver and passenger separated from the motorcycle.
The driver of the SUV, a 63-year-old Centreville man, was not injured.
