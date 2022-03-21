UPDATED: Police found no evidence of a firearm at Hylton High School Monday afternoon, and school activities have resumed as normal, according to police.
"NO indications of the RUMORED firearm on school property were found. School operations are resuming. Officers will be on scene for dismissal," Prince William County police said via tweet at about 4:40 p.m. on Monday, March 21.
Officers were called to Hylton at about 2:30 p.m. due to reports of a firearm at the school. The building was secured, and officers determined no gun was present, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
It's unclear how the incident affected dismissal of Hylton students. The high school typically dismisses students at 2:10 p.m., according to the school's website.
There were no injuries, Perok said.
3:27 p.m.: Hylton High School is on secure status this afternoon as police investigate a rumor of a firearm at the school. So far, no gun has been located and there have been no injuries, according to police.
At 3:18 p.m. Monday, March 21, police tweeted that officers are on the scene investigating and that the building has been "secured."
"NO EVIDENCE of violence and NO INJURIES have been reported," the tweet said. "There are NO indications of anything ACTIVE."
"We have all parties identified and are sorting through things. No gun located at this time," 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police spokesman, said in an email.
Hylton High School is located at 14051 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge. It's not clear if the investigation has affected dismissal of the school.
*INCIDENT: Officers are investigating a REPORT of a firearm at Hylton HS. Officers are on scene and the building is secured. NO EVIDENCE of violence and NO INJURIES have been reported. There are NO indications of anything ACTIVE. Expect increased police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/xdsMZCMIe9— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) March 21, 2022
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.