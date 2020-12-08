Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy announced Tuesday she is resigning from her Woodbridge and Stafford area House of Delegates seat to focus on her run for governor, a move that will allow her to continue fundraising while the General Assembly is in session.
The decision will force a quickly organized special election. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to schedule the contest for Tuesday, Jan. 5, Keith Scarborough, secretary of Prince William County’s Electoral Board, said Tuesday.
The timeline will require the two parties to pick their candidates as soon as next week, Scarborough said.
“Jennifer will lend her support to the candidate who will prioritize working families in the 2nd district as she has,” the release said.
In Virginia, it is against the law for members of the General Assembly to raise campaign funds while the legislature is in session. The next session is set to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and is a “short session,” meaning it will last for at least 30 days unless extended by a two-thirds vote.
Foy, 38, said the decision would allow her to run a “people-powered campaign to make the commonwealth work for all Virginians.”
In a memo attached to her announcement, Foy, a Democrat, cited the examples of a handful of other governors and candidates – including Democrat Stacey Abrams, whose 2017 bid for Georgia governor was unsuccessful – who also resigned their elected posts to pursue their states’ highest offices.
Foy’s announcement also took direct aim at former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a fellow Democrat who is said to be mulling a run for their party’s nomination but has not yet formally announced his bid.
“Let’s be honest: the way our political system is set up enables people like Terry McAullife – rich political insiders with strong ties to the special interests – to run for higher office,” the memo said. “Jennifer didn’t choose fancy, high paying jobs that raked in millions to pad her own pockets. She chose to fight for working people as a public defender, magistrate judge and a foster mom.”
Foy is a former public defender who now works as a court-appointed defense attorney. She lives with her husband, Jeff, and their 3-year-old twin boys in Woodbridge. She has held the 2nd District House of Delegates seat since beating Republican Mike Makee with 63% of the vote in 2017.
The district leans Democratic – more than 58% of its voters are in eastern Prince William – but the seat was held by Republican Stafford Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer just prior to Foy’s election. Dudenhefer did not seek re-election in 2017 and instead ran for the Stafford Board of County Supervisors.
Raised by her grandmother in Petersburg, Foy became one if the first black female cadets at Virginia Military Institute before going onto law school.
Foy is known for her work to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia and for championing issues such as a public defenders' office for Prince William County; raising the minimum wage; ending the suspension of driver’s licenses because of court costs and fees; and enhancing Virginia’s foster care system.
Foy is one of three Democrats who have so far announced their candidacies for the Democratic nomination to run for governor in 2021. The others are Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
On the Republican side, state Sen. Amanda Chase, of Chesterfield, and state Del. Kirk Cox, of Colonial Heights, have announced their bids for the GOP nomination. The Republican Party of Virginia decided over the weekend to nominate their statewide candidates via a convention instead of a state-run primary.
Original story: Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy will resign from her post in the Virginia legislature to focus on the 2021 governor's race, the Washington Post reported Monday night.
"Two people with direct knowledge" of Foy's plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Post's Laura Vozzella that Foy began telling House colleagues Monday and will release a video Tuesday to announce her decision.
The Virginia General Assembly convenes for its next term on Jan. 13.
The move would allow Foy to raise money during the legislative session, which is expected to last between 30 and 46 days, the Post reported.
Democrats hold a 10-seat majority in the House of Delegates. Carroll Foy was elected for the first time in 2017, after former delegate Mark Dudenhefer, a Republican, declined to run for re-election to run for a seat on the Stafford Board of County Supervisors. She was re-elected in 2019.
Foy, 38, said the decision would allow her to run a “people-powered campaign to make the commonwealth work for all Virginians.” In other words, she has NOTHING but empty platitudes. What has she accomplished?
Remember to vote for Amanda Chase, not this Democrat
I supported her in the past two elections as my delegate and was disappointed seeing her in action. Not getting my support in her race for Governor.
