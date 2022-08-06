UPDATED: Police recovered the body of a deceased man from Lake Montclair at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, about three hours after witnesses reported that a man had jumped off a dock but did not resurface.
The man was deceased when he was located, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The incident appears to be an accident, Perok said in an email after the body was recovered.
At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Perok said police were searching for a 35-year-old male swimmer who jumped off a dock at Lake Montclair but did not resurface. Police and rescue crews were alerted at about 4:45 p.m., Perok said.
The man has not yet been further identified.
The man's body was recovered by a police boat not far from the dock, which is located off the shore of "Dolphin Beach," one three swimming beaches manned with lifeguards and open for swimming at Lake Montclair.
The manmade lake is at the center of the Montclair subdivision, which is located between Dale City and Dumfries in Prince William County.
Original post: A search is underway at Lake Montclair for a 35-year-old man who witnesses say jumped off a dock and did not resurface, according to Prince William County police.
Police and rescue crews received the call at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday and have been searching for more than two hours. So far, no body has been located, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
"Our search is still underway," Perok said in an email sent just after 7 p.m.
Lake Montclair is located in the Montclair subdivision outside Dumfries. The manmade lake has three beaches manned with lifeguards that are open to residents daily for swimming and recreation throughout the summer months.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
