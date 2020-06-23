Daniel Gade defeated Thomas Speciale and Alissa Baldwin to win the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Gade will face Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va, in the November general election.
The Associated Press called the race for Gade just before 8 p.m. With 90% of precincts reporting as of 9 p.m., Gade had captured 67% of the vote, while Speciale and Baldwin had both received less than 20% of the vote.
Gade is an Iraq war veteran. His entire right leg was amputated after he was wounded by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2005. He currently serves as a professor of practice at American University’s School of Public Affairs. This is his first time running for political office.
Speciale, who is a Prince William County resident, only received about 26% of the vote in the county compared to the 59% garnered by Gade.
Original post: With results just starting to trickle in from today's primary, Republican Daniel Gade has the lead so far with about 30% of the votes counted.
Gade, an Army vet who lives in Fairfax County, is leading so far with 40,370 votes or 66% of the result so far.
Alissa Baldwin, a civics teacher in Nottoway County, is trailing with 16,741 votes or about 20% of the votes counted so far.
Tom Speciale, an Army reservist and government contractor from Woodbridge, trails in third place with 11,955 votes or about 14%.
Gade might be too in bed with the Establishment. Of the three he is the best-funded.
