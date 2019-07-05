UPDATED: Princedale Road remains closed in Dale City this morning due to a massive sinkhole that split the road near the power line easement.
Prince William police and fire officials are continuing to warn residents from going near the sinkhole as the ground remains unstable.
At least one parked car was swallowed up the by the collapsing roadway early Thursday evening. There were no reported injuries, Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials said in a Facebook post.
The Virginia Department of Transportation had no estimate on repairs Thursday night, the fire department post said.
The sinkhole stretches across Princedale Road between Lindendale and Roundtree. It's believed to be related to the thunderstorms that passed through the area late Thursday afternoon and early evening, although the exact cause has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Please stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
Original story: Thursday evening’s thunderstorm caused flooding that resulted in two road closures and a sinkhole that nearly swallowed a parked car in Dale City.
Flooding has shut down Jefferson Davis Highway, or U.S. 1, at Easy Street in Woodbridge as of 6:25 p.m. Thursday, July 4, Prince William County’s emergency management officials are reporting.
Flooding is also reported at Vint Hill and Kettle Run roads in Nokesville.
Meanwhile a sinkhole is reported at the intersection of Princedale Drive and Lindendale Road in Dale City. Residents posted pictures of a parked car that was nearly submerged by the hole. It's not clear if there were any injuries.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
