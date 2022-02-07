UPDATED: Dale City man, 83, dies from injuries he sustained in Montega Drive house fire

An 83-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered last week in an accidental electrical fire at his Dale City home, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department officials.
Mohammad Bashir Kahn, 83, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Washington Hospital Center. Kahn was rescued from his burning home, located in the 4000 block of Montega Drive in Dale City, after firefighters arrived at about 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Firefighters found and rescued Kahn, the only person home at the time of the fire, and immediately began administering life-saving care, Smolsky said in an earlier news release.
Kahn was transported to a regional burn unit via helicopter. His cause of death has not yet been determined, Smolsky said.
A total of six adults and one child were displaced by the fire, Smolsky said.
(1) comment
Lord, have mercy.
How can we say anything else after something like this happens?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.