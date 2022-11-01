Police are searching for a suspect after a 51-year-old Woodbridge resident was shot during an armed home-invasion robbery Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a home in the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive in Dale City at 1:44 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 and found a 51-year-old man suffering from gunshot wound to his lower body. The residential area is off Dale Boulevard, just southeast of Hoadly Road.
Police provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were found to be non-life-threatening, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Police determined the man was inside his home when he heard a loud noise by the front door. He then saw an unknown man smash the glass screen door and attempt to force his way inside, Carr said in a news release.
The victim confronted the man who then retrieved a firearm. The two men were struggling over the firearm when a round was fired, striking the victim. The unknown man fled prior to police arriving. No additional injuries or property damage were reported, the release said.
Police are searching for a Hispanic male in his mid-20s in connection with the incident. The man was last seen wearing a baseball-style cap, a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported the wrong address. The incident occurred in the 13400 block of Orangwood Drive in Dale City -- not in the 13400 block of Orange Court, as was initially reported. The Times regrets the error.
