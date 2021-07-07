You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: Dale City homeowner shot suspected intruder, police say

A Dale City homeowner shot and wounded a man Tuesday night after hearing a strange noise at his front door and then noises he believed sounded like someone trying to open a living room window, according to Prince William County police.

Officers responded at 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, to a home in the 4300 block of Glendale Road in Dale City. They found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate first aid until rescue units arrived. The victim was flown to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County police.

Upon questioning the homeowner, who was initially detained by police, officers learned the homeowner shot the man after he heard the noises and went outside to investigate, Carr said in a news release.

The homeowner found the unknown man on his porch and fired his weapon, striking the man, the release said.

The homeowner immediately contacted emergency services, the release said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which is still under investigation.

Officers will speak to the shooting victim when possible and will consult with the Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine if any criminal charges will be filed, Carr said in an email.

The shooting was the second to occur in eastern Prince William County in less than 24 hours. Late Monday night a man suffered serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds while inside a Woodbridge home in the 2200 block of Princess Anne Lane.

Police determined the man was struck by bullets that were fired from outside and entered the home through a living room wall. No arrests have yet been announced in that incident.

